‘Love and Laughter’ brings R+B stars Dru Hill and Silk to Orlando’s Addition Financial Arena

Silk are coming to Orlando as part of the Love and Laughter package tour
A quartet of R&B heavyweights are teaming up next month to bring a night of "Love & Laughter" to Orlando.
Headlners Dru Hill (with Sisqó!), Silk, Sunshine Anderson, and Changing Faces converge on Additional Financial Arena near UCF next month for a one-off show with hits to spare.
The tour blends a newer artist — Anderson — with the classic sounds of the other three headliners. And the chance to possibly hear both "We're Not Making Love No More" and "Freak Me" live on the same night is enticement enough.
Love & Laughter happens on Friday, Feb. 17, at 6 p.m. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster
.
