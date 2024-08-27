Louisville hardcore heathens Knocked Loose spin-kick into Orlando this autumn

Eclectic support comes from The Garden, DRAIN and Militarie Gun

By on Tue, Aug 27, 2024 at 1:42 pm

click to enlarge Knocked Loose play Orlando this autumn - Photo by Brock Fetch
Photo by Brock Fetch
Knocked Loose play Orlando this autumn
Louisville hardcore heathens Knocked Loose are heading out on their biggest tour yet this autumn, and the band will be spin-kicking right into Orlando.

To give plenty of room for exuberant floor-punching, the tour will be landing at amphitheaters and ballrooms all around the country, starting with Columbus in early October. The tour promotes the band's newest, breakthrough album You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To, and the Orlando date is the only chance for Floridians to hear this material live.

Knocked Loose, The Garden (never forget that Shania Pain opened for them years ago at Soundbar/Backbooth), DRAIN and Militarie Gun play the Orlando Amphitheater on Friday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m. Tickets are available through the venue.

Event Details
Knocked Loose, The Garden, Drain, Militarie Gun

Fri., Oct. 11, 7 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 11, 7 p.m.

Orlando Amphitheater 4603 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando Central

Buy Tickets Buy Tickets

$36

Matthew Moyer

August 28, 2024

