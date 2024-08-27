Louisville hardcore heathens Knocked Loose spin-kick into Orlando this autumn

To give plenty of room for exuberant floor-punching, the tour will be landing at amphitheaters and ballrooms all around the country, starting with Columbus in early October. The tour promotes the band's newest, breakthrough album You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To, and the Orlando date is the only chance for Floridians to hear this material live.
Knocked Loose, The Garden (never forget that Shania Pain opened for them years ago at Soundbar/Backbooth), DRAIN and Militarie Gun play the Orlando Amphitheater on Friday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m. Tickets are available through the venue.
Event Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed