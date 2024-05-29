Lost Orlando conceptual pop act Claire and the Potatoes makes a surprise return for a sole single

click to enlarge Photo by Jeff Douglas Claire and the Potatoes release comeback single

These days, Orlando indie cult hero Marc With a C is open about his gender fluidity. But long before coming out, Marc had already been artistically exploring this with side project Claire and the Potatoes.For this conceptual pop act, which existed from 2012 to 2014, Marc wrote from the perspective of a young female character, who was voiced and portrayed by singer Leslie Rising. After a debut release of covers (EP), the experiment blossomed into a full band with Milk Carton Superstars’Jim Myers and Guy Larmay as the rhythm section. The group went on to release a full album of originals () and a final single (“The Final Single”) in 2014 before disbanding.But this year, to ring in the 10th anniversary of their album, Claire and the Potatoes have quietly conspired to make a brand-new song. Just released on May 24, “Obligatory Reunion Song (Way Before When)”is a fresh,lovely breath from a brief but noteworthy chapter of Orlando music history, made even sweeter by its surprise. For nostalgia’s sake alone, “Obligatory Reunion Song” is a nice return of the Potatoes’ blend of 1960s-inspired jangle-pop melodies and Rising’s pleasing voice. But this unexpected song is a little gem unto itself.While the rest of the Potatoes’ old catalog tended to swathe their sweetness in garage rags, “Obligatory Reunion Song” leans more twee-pop with a cleaner, warmer setting that allows the easy melody to shine in its own simple perfection. And, remarkably, it’s one of the finest singles the Potatoes have ever made.“Obligatory Reunion Song” now streams everywhere and sits atop TLU's Spotify Playlist. It’s a beckoning new gateway to dig back into the subversive charm of Claire and the Potatoes.