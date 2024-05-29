BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Lost Orlando conceptual pop act Claire and the Potatoes makes a surprise return for a sole single

Of course it's called 'Obligatory Reunion Song'

By on Wed, May 29, 2024 at 10:42 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Claire and the Potatoes release comeback single - Photo by Jeff Douglas
Photo by Jeff Douglas
Claire and the Potatoes release comeback single
These days, Orlando indie cult hero Marc With a C is open about his gender fluidity. But long before coming out, Marc had already been artistically exploring this with side project Claire and the Potatoes.

For this conceptual pop act, which existed from 2012 to 2014, Marc wrote from the perspective of a young female character, who was voiced and portrayed by singer Leslie Rising. After a debut release of covers (The I Do in I Doubt EP), the experiment blossomed into a full band with Milk Carton Superstars’Jim Myers and Guy Larmay as the rhythm section. The group went on to release a full album of originals (Have an Okay Time With Claire and the Potatoes!) and a final single (“The Final Single”) in 2014 before disbanding.

But this year, to ring in the 10th anniversary of their album, Claire and the Potatoes have quietly conspired to make a brand-new song. Just released on May 24, “Obligatory Reunion Song (Way Before When)”is a fresh,lovely breath from a brief but noteworthy chapter of Orlando music history, made even sweeter by its surprise. For nostalgia’s sake alone, “Obligatory Reunion Song” is a nice return of the Potatoes’ blend of 1960s-inspired jangle-pop melodies and Rising’s pleasing voice. But this unexpected song is a little gem unto itself.

While the rest of the Potatoes’ old catalog tended to swathe their sweetness in garage rags, “Obligatory Reunion Song” leans more twee-pop with a cleaner, warmer setting that allows the easy melody to shine in its own simple perfection. And, remarkably, it’s one of the finest singles the Potatoes have ever made.

“Obligatory Reunion Song” now streams everywhere and sits atop TLU's Spotify Playlist. It’s a beckoning new gateway to dig back into the subversive charm of Claire and the Potatoes.


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Scroll to read more Orlando Music News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

The evergreen Rolling Stones play an Orlando stadium show in mere days

By Bao Le-Huu

The Rolling Stones play a stadium show in Orlando this week

Orlando concert calendar: Lionel Richie, Hauser, Skilla Baby, Goth Prom, Punx Prom, The Ludes and more

Hello, is it Lionel Richie you're looking for? He's at the Kia Center with Earth, Wind and Fire Friday night.

Country star Kane Brown brings his 'In the Air' tour to Orlando this week

By Sarah Lynott

Kane Brown returns to Orlando

Orlando Sings' Solaria ensemble perform Grammy-nominated 'Considering Matthew Shepard' this week

By Sarah Lynott

Orlando Sings presents Considering Matthew Shepard on Saturday and Sunda

Talking tour and Orlando connections with Tampa art-punks Superbitch ahead of this week's show at Uncle Lou's

By Matthew Moyer

Superbitch and Warm Frames kick off tour this weekend

Orlando concert calendar: Lionel Richie, Hauser, Skilla Baby, Goth Prom, Punx Prom, The Ludes and more

Hello, is it Lionel Richie you're looking for? He's at the Kia Center with Earth, Wind and Fire Friday night.

Mustard Service, Cathedral Bells and more come to the Beacham for Orlando indie Night

By Houda Eletr

Cathedral Bells headline Orlando Indie Night at the Beacham

Orlando Gay Chorus reveals the tuneful truth behind 'The Gay Agenda' this week

By Houda Eletr

Orlando Gay Chorus performs at Steinmetz this week
More

May 29, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us