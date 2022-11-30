Los Angels band Slothrust play Orlando with the Pauses on Friday

By on Wed, Nov 30, 2022

click to enlarge Slothrust plays Orlando Friday - Photo by Charlotte Chanler
Photo by Charlotte Chanler
Slothrust plays Orlando Friday

“I don’t want to be addicted to the noise, but when it goes away, I wanna die” — the opening to Slothrust’s latest and fifth studio album, Parallel Timeline, is quintessential Slothrust: lyrics that are riddles, bringing you just as many answers as questions, paired with a sound that’s equal parts bubblegum pop and relentlessly swirling noise.

Vocalist Leah Wilbaum sings: “Empty out my cranium and eat some cereal, cut my sweet angelic face into a pie” and it’s this dark whimsy that Slothrust has mastered after more than 10 years.

On their latest record, Slothrust expand their sound with even greater confidence. The Boston-born, New York-grown, Los Angeles-based band shares the stage with Orlando’s own Pauses and 0MPH.

8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2, The Henao Center, 5601 Edgewater Drive, foryourfriends.net, $15-$20.

About The Author

Ida V. Eskamani

Read More about Ida V. Eskamani
