Los Angels band Slothrust play Orlando with the Pauses on Friday

Slothrust plays Orlando Friday

“I don’t want to be addicted to the noise, but when it goes away, I wanna die” — the opening to Slothrust’s latest and fifth studio album,, is quintessential Slothrust: lyrics that are riddles, bringing you just as many answers as questions, paired with a sound that’s equal parts bubblegum pop and relentlessly swirling noise.Vocalist Leah Wilbaum sings: “Empty out my cranium and eat some cereal, cut my sweet angelic face into a pie” and it’s this dark whimsy that Slothrust has mastered after more than 10 years.On their latest record, Slothrust expand their sound with even greater confidence. The Boston-born, New York-grown, Los Angeles-based band shares the stage with Orlando’s own Pauses and 0MPH.