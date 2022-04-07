Look on the 'Brightside,' the Lumineers are making their Orlando debut in August

Photo courtesy the Lumineers/Facebook
Indie-folk stars the Lumineers are hitting the road this summer for a lengthy North American tour, and they are finally coming to the City Beautiful for a headlining show.
The Brightside World Tour, though kicking off in Jacksonville, will not be hitting Orlando until August, leaving fans more time to digest new album Brightside
and (pressing plants willing) the deluxe reissue of their self-titled debut — released to mark the 10-year anniversary of the record.
The Lumineers play the Amway Center on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 14 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster
.
–
