Lock up your moms (and dads), Barry Manilow is coming to Orlando next year

Can you hear the screams of fans already? Seemingly ageless singer Barry Manilow is heading out on a seven-city arena tour dubbed "Manilow: Hits 2023" next year, and Orlando is one of those cities.
The Manilow: Hits tour will mark Manilow's 50th (spit take) anniversary as a recording artist, and he promises a greatest-hits setlist that will include "Mandy" and "Copacabana (At the Copa)."
Barry Manilow plays the Amway Center on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at 7 p.m. Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster.
Event Details
