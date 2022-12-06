Lock up your moms (and dads), Barry Manilow is coming to Orlando next year

By on Tue, Dec 6, 2022 at 11:10 am

Barry Manilow is coming to town - Photo courtesy Ticketmaster
Photo courtesy Ticketmaster
Barry Manilow is coming to town

Can you hear the screams of fans already? Seemingly ageless singer Barry Manilow is heading out on a seven-city arena tour dubbed "Manilow: Hits 2023" next year, and Orlando is one of those cities.

The Manilow: Hits tour will mark Manilow's 50th (spit take) anniversary as a recording artist, and he promises a greatest-hits setlist that will include "Mandy" and "Copacabana (At the Copa)."

Barry Manilow plays the Amway Center on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at 7 p.m. Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster.

Event Details
Barry Manilow

Barry Manilow

Tue., Jan. 17, 7 p.m.

Amway Center 400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

