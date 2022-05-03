Live and local music returns to Orlando venue Iron Cow this weekend

Photo courtesy Iron Cow/Facebook
An interior shot of new-look Iron Cow
Back in January, the Facebook page for then-dormant music venue Iron Cow promised "Re-Opening Soon
." We were happy to see it, but feared for the worst. Well, we're happy to be wrong because the doors at Iron Cow are open and live music will be popping off again as soon as this weekend.
The Saturday the Iron Cow will be staging a loud comeback with Cowabunga
, a local live music showcase. The lineup features Jump Drv, Mountain Crab, Timothy Eerie, Trash Cinema and the Transdimensionalizers,
We peeped in the windows last weekend and from what we saw (and corroborated by some shots on social media
) the interior has been redone a bit and it looks pretty nice.
Cowabunga happens on Saturday, May 7, at 4 p.m. and it's free to attend.
This event is not affiliated with the Rockin' Robinson takeover of the Milk District that same day.
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.