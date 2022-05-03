VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Live and local music returns to Orlando venue Iron Cow this weekend

By on Tue, May 3, 2022 at 11:44 am

An interior shot of new-look Iron Cow - PHOTO COURTESY IRON COW/FACEBOOK
Photo courtesy Iron Cow/Facebook
An interior shot of new-look Iron Cow

Back in January, the Facebook page for then-dormant music venue Iron Cow promised "Re-Opening Soon." We were happy to see it, but feared for the worst. Well, we're happy to be wrong because the doors at Iron Cow are open and live music will be popping off again as soon as this weekend.

The Saturday the Iron Cow will be staging a loud comeback with Cowabunga, a local live music showcase. The lineup features Jump Drv, Mountain Crab, Timothy Eerie, Trash Cinema and the Transdimensionalizers,

We peeped in the windows last weekend and from what we saw (and corroborated by some shots on social media) the interior has been redone a bit and it looks pretty nice.

Cowabunga happens on Saturday, May 7, at 4 p.m. and it's free to attend.

This event is not affiliated with the Rockin' Robinson takeover of the Milk District that same day.



Scroll to read more Orlando Music News articles
Music Slideshows

Beth Hart

Singer-songwriter Beth Hart and local Vella brought the house down at Orlando's Plaza Live
Godsped You! Black Emperor got seriously dark at Orlando's Beacham

Godspeed You! Black Emperor conjured a storm of sound at Orlando's Beacham
Jounrey Toto

Journey and Toto bring the hits and the glitz to Orlando
Trixie and Katya dazzle Orlando with songs, skits and style

Trixie and Katya dazzle Orlando with songs, skits and style

