Lil Nas X rambles down 'O-Town Road' to the Hard Rock Live next week

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo Lil Nas X (hopefully) plays Orlnado on Monday

Forget what you heard about him giving Satan a lap dance … or don’t. Lil Nas X is still touring on his debut pop-rap album,. Contrary to his persona as a professional memelord on Twitter, Nas gives fans a musical inside look into how he metamorphosed from a closeted, depressed Atlanta kid to the exuberant queer icon he is today.The show presents an opportunity to experience up close the wide variety of soundsexplores — irreverent pop-punk, Santana-like guitar ballads and brassy pop-rap. Lil Nas X will not disappoint, if the extravagant production employed at recent award-show performances is any indication of the spectacle he’ll bring to the Hard Rock stage.