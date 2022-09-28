ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Lil Nas X rambles down 'O-Town Road' to the Hard Rock Live next week

By on Wed, Sep 28, 2022 at 1:00 am

click to enlarge Lil Nas X (hopefully) plays Orlnado on Monday - Courtesy Photo
Courtesy Photo
Lil Nas X (hopefully) plays Orlnado on Monday

Forget what you heard about him giving Satan a lap dance … or don’t. Lil Nas X is still touring on his debut pop-rap album, Montero. Contrary to his persona as a professional memelord on Twitter, Nas gives fans a musical inside look into how he metamorphosed from a closeted, depressed Atlanta kid to the exuberant queer icon he is today.

The show presents an opportunity to experience up close the wide variety of sounds Montero explores — irreverent pop-punk, Santana-like guitar ballads and brassy pop-rap. Lil Nas X will not disappoint, if the extravagant production employed at recent award-show performances is any indication of the spectacle he’ll bring to the Hard Rock stage.

Event Details
Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X

Mon., Oct. 3, 8 p.m.

Hard Rock Live 6050 Universal Blvd., Orlando I-Drive/Universal

Buy Tickets

$53-$68

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw at Beth McKee's sold-out show at Winter Park's Blue Bamboo

Everything we saw at Beth McKee's and Her Funky Time Band's sold-out show at Winter Park's Blue Bamboo
Everything we saw at the only Florida show on My Chemical Romance's reunion tour

Everything we saw at the only Florida show on My Chemical Romance's reunion tour
Everything se saw at the Red Hot Chili Peppers' stadium show in Orlando

Everything we saw at the Red Hot Chili Peppers' stadium show in Orlando
Everything we saw at Pup's show at Orlando's Plaza Live last night

Everything we saw at Pup's show at Orlando's Plaza Live last night

