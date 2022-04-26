Lil Nas X brings debut 'Montero' tour to Orlando in October

Photo courtesy Lil Nas X/Instagram
Lil Nas X on Tuesday announced his first headlining tour, "Long Live Montero," starting in September and only Orlando and Miami made the cut for Florida stops. (Cue conservative panic
!)
Lil Nas X announced the tour via social media this morning, accompanied by a cinematic trailer
. "i’m having my very first tour. and all of u better come or i will cry on instagram live," wrote the Grammy-winning, platinum-selling artist in deadpan fashion.
The tour kicks off in Detroit in early September before taking numerous Old Town Roads to cities throughout the United States and then hopping over to Europe in November. The tour will showcase Lil Nas X's 2021 album Montero
.
It's worth repeating that Lil Nas X shouted out local organization Bros in Convo
as part of his "baby registry" released before Montero
's birth.
Lil Nas X play's Orlando's Hard Rock Live
on Monday, Oct. 3, at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 29, through Ticketmaster
.
–
