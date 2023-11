Lil Jon to DJ in Orlando on the last Friday of 2023

Photo courtesy Lil Jon/Facebook Lil Jon DJs in Orlando on Dec. 29

Who better to close out 2023 with than the King of Crunk? Lil Jon would very much like you to say " Yeah! " (), Orlando.The rapper and actor will spend part of the final weekend of 2023 on International Drive at Mango's Tropical Cafe, DJing alongside local legend DJ Nasty.Lil Jon spins and hypes up the crowd at Mango's Tropical Cafe on Friday, Dec. 29, at 10 p.m. Tickets are available through Mango's.