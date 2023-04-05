Lightning Bolt too get sweaty and chaotic in Orlando this weekend

By on Wed, Apr 5, 2023 at 4:00 am

Lightning Bolt play Orlando on Saturday - Photo courtesy Lightning Bolt/Facebook
Photo courtesy Lightning Bolt/Facebook
Lightning Bolt play Orlando on Saturday

Rhode Island noise-punk band Lightning Bolt aren’t simply a band. They’re a full-room explosion, a live phenomenon that’s as legendary as it gets.

While their attack is undeniably great, it’s what they’re able to incite that makes a Lightning Bolt concert a true and rare spectacle. When they played Will’s Pub in 2010, the entire place ignited into a raging human tornado of blissful insanity, the likes of which I’ve seen neither before nor since. It’s one of the loudest, most physical concert experiences you’ll ever have.

The locally notable opener is outsider electro-pop act Cabo Boing, the latest project of Yip-Yip’s Brian Esser that’s been turning heads in the experimental music world.

6 p.m. Saturday, April 8, The Social, $20.

Event Details
Lightning Bolt

Lightning Bolt

Sat., April 8, 6 p.m.

The Social 54 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$20

