Let Jhené Aiko take you on an R+B trip at the Kia Center with her Magic Hour touring show

Singer-songwriter brings an element of spirituality to her music and performances

By on Wed, Jul 3, 2024 at 12:54 pm

Jhené Aiko brings the “Magic Hour" to Orlando - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Jhené Aiko brings the “Magic Hour" to Orlando
Jhené Aiko hits Orlando this Saturday on her “Magic Hour” tour with openers Coi Leray, Tink, Umi and Kiana Lede, and this femme-forward show is bound to be a trip.

Aiko originally planned the Magic Hour trek in 2020 after releasing her album Chilomb, but the COVID-19 pandemic put the brakes on that.

In the meantime Aiko was far from idle, even releasing an R&B album for babies to sleep to, Sleep Soul, after giving birth to her second child in 2022. Aside from some festival appearances, this is Aiko’s first headlining tour in more than four years.

Aiko started out as a member of R&B outfit B2K in 2002, but now she makes her own brand of soul music suffused with elements of spirituality, netting her six Grammy nominations. The spiritual artist taps into her inner self live with elements of stagecraft that are symbolic and energy-related, including lights representing a colorful aura and a giant white flower opening up during the show.

6 p.m. Saturday, July 6, Kia Center, $95-$345.

Event Details
Jhené Aiko, Coi Leray, Tink, Umi, Kiana Lede

Jhené Aiko, Coi Leray, Tink, Umi, Kiana Lede

Sat., July 6, 6 p.m.

Kia Center 400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$95-$345
Location Details

Kia Center

400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

800-745-3000

kiacenter.com


July 3, 2024

