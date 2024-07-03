Let Jhené Aiko take you on an R+B trip at the Kia Center with her Magic Hour touring show

Aiko originally planned the Magic Hour trek in 2020 after releasing her album Chilomb, but the COVID-19 pandemic put the brakes on that.
In the meantime Aiko was far from idle, even releasing an R&B album for babies to sleep to, Sleep Soul, after giving birth to her second child in 2022. Aside from some festival appearances, this is Aiko’s first headlining tour in more than four years.
Aiko started out as a member of R&B outfit B2K in 2002, but now she makes her own brand of soul music suffused with elements of spirituality, netting her six Grammy nominations. The spiritual artist taps into her inner self live with elements of stagecraft that are symbolic and energy-related, including lights representing a colorful aura and a giant white flower opening up during the show.
6 p.m. Saturday, July 6, Kia Center, $95-$345.
