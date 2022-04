Legendary Pink Dots announce long-awaited Orlando return set for November

Photo courtesy Legendary Pink Dots/Facebook

European experimental music legends Legendary Pink Dots have announced a long-overdue return to Orlando — we reckon the last time they came through town was for a 2009 show at the Social — in November.The Dots visit Orlando as part of a North American fall tour, though so far only a couple of dates (this date being one of them), promoting newest albumIf you're not familiar with this collective of oddballs, immerse yourself in their vast back catalog . For decades now, the group led by Edward Ka-Spel has been mixing post-punk darkness with Syd Barrett-ish psychedielia and freeform electronic atmospherics. Legendary Pink Dots play Will's Pub on Thursday, Nov. 3. Tour support comes from Orbit Service. Tickets are available now via Eventbrite.