Legendary Pink Dots announce long-awaited Orlando return set for November

Photo courtesy Legendary Pink Dots/Facebook
European experimental music legends Legendary Pink Dots have announced a long-overdue return to Orlando — we reckon the last time they came through town was for a 2009 show at the Social — in November.
The Dots visit Orlando as part of a North American fall tour, though so far only a couple of dates (this date being one of them), promoting newest album The Museum of Human Happiness
.
If you're not familiar with this collective of oddballs, immerse yourself in their vast back catalog
. For decades now, the group led by Edward Ka-Spel has been mixing post-punk darkness with Syd Barrett-ish psychedielia and freeform electronic atmospherics.
Legendary Pink Dots play Will's Pub
on Thursday, Nov. 3. Tour support comes from Orbit Service. Tickets are available now via Eventbrite.
