Leg Biters, Summer Hoop and more throw a 'Fridge Party benefit at Will's Pub this week

Photo courtesy Summer Hoop/Instagram Summer Hoop plays the Fridge Party Benefit show on Wednesday

The political landscape in Florida is particularly grim, and many in our community are struggling with a higher cost of living, as well as inflated food prices. That’s the bad news. The good news is, there’s an enjoyable thing folks can do to help besides hand-wringing (not fun) and watching the nightly news with a single eye open (ughhh).This week, Orlandoans can show support for our fellow neighbors and have fun doing it by hitting up Montgomery Drive’s Fridge Party Benefit Show, benefiting Orlando’s Neighborhood Fridge.The Neighborhood Fridge is a grassroots project that aims to address food waste and combat food insecurity in underserved communities in Central Florida, operating on principles of mutual aid.The benefit show features performances by Leg Biters, Loner, Summer Hoop and Cafetorium. Suggested donation is $10, or $5 plus pantry donations (some high-demand items include nut butters, canned soups and veggies, ramen noodles and hygiene products).