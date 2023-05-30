Leg Biters, Summer Hoop and more throw a 'Fridge Party benefit at Will's Pub this week

This week, Orlandoans can show support for our fellow neighbors and have fun doing it by hitting up Montgomery Drive’s Fridge Party Benefit Show, benefiting Orlando’s Neighborhood Fridge.
The Neighborhood Fridge is a grassroots project that aims to address food waste and combat food insecurity in underserved communities in Central Florida, operating on principles of mutual aid.
The benefit show features performances by Leg Biters, Loner, Summer Hoop and Cafetorium. Suggested donation is $10, or $5 plus pantry donations (some high-demand items include nut butters, canned soups and veggies, ramen noodles and hygiene products).
8 p.m., Wednesday, May 31, Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, $5-$10.
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter