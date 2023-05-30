Leg Biters, Summer Hoop and more throw a 'Fridge Party benefit at Will's Pub this week

Proceeds from the show go to the Neighborhood Fridge Project

By on Tue, May 30, 2023 at 11:27 am

Share on Nextdoor
Summer Hoop plays the Fridge Party Benefit show on Wednesday - Photo courtesy Summer Hoop/Instagram
Photo courtesy Summer Hoop/Instagram
Summer Hoop plays the Fridge Party Benefit show on Wednesday
The political landscape in Florida is particularly grim, and many in our community are struggling with a higher cost of living, as well as inflated food prices. That’s the bad news. The good news is, there’s an enjoyable thing folks can do to help besides hand-wringing (not fun) and watching the nightly news with a single eye open (ughhh).

This week, Orlandoans can show support for our fellow neighbors and have fun doing it by hitting up Montgomery Drive’s Fridge Party Benefit Show, benefiting Orlando’s Neighborhood Fridge.

The Neighborhood Fridge is a grassroots project that aims to address food waste and combat food insecurity in underserved communities in Central Florida, operating on principles of mutual aid.

The benefit show features performances by Leg Biters, Loner, Summer Hoop and Cafetorium. Suggested donation is $10, or $5 plus pantry donations (some high-demand items include nut butters, canned soups and veggies, ramen noodles and hygiene products).

8 p.m., Wednesday, May 31, Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, $5-$10.

Event Details
Fridge Party Benefit Show: Leg Biters, Loner, Summer Hoop, Cafetorium, DJ From<3

Fridge Party Benefit Show: Leg Biters, Loner, Summer Hoop, Cafetorium, DJ From<3

Wed., May 31, 8 p.m.

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets

$5-$10
Location Details

Will's Pub

1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

50 events 654 articles
Will's Pub

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

mckschueler

McKenna Schueler

News reporter for Orlando Weekly, covering general news, local government, labor, housing, and other social and economic justice issues. Previously worked as a news anchor for WMNF in Tampa and a freelance journalist with works published in In These Times, Strikewave, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, and Facing South...
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Tool vocalist dresses in drag at ‘all-ages’ Welcome to Rockville, flouting DeSantis anti-drag laws

By Matthew Moyer

Tool's Maynard James Keenan in drag at Welcome to Rockville

Downtown Orlando venue Ace Cafe is closing

By Matthew Moyer

The downtown venue announced its closure on Sunday

From weird wandering to heavy riffage, Tinnitus Rex have you covered on new album 'Heart Meat'

By Bao Le-Huu

Don't call Tinnitus Rex a jam band, OK?

Narrow Head to get 'crushing yet soaring' at the Abbey in mere days

By Bao Le-Huu

Narrow Head play the Abbey on the last day of May

Also in Music

Downtown Orlando venue Ace Cafe is closing

By Matthew Moyer

The downtown venue announced its closure on Sunday

From weird wandering to heavy riffage, Tinnitus Rex have you covered on new album 'Heart Meat'

By Bao Le-Huu

Don't call Tinnitus Rex a jam band, OK?

Tool vocalist dresses in drag at ‘all-ages’ Welcome to Rockville, flouting DeSantis anti-drag laws

By Matthew Moyer

Tool's Maynard James Keenan in drag at Welcome to Rockville

Plaza Live Orlando announces closure for renovations starting in June

By Matthew Moyer

Plaza Live closes for renovations in June
More

Digital Issue

May 24, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us