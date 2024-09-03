Leftfield rapper Jpegmafia plays the Beacham in Orlando

The Brooklyn rapper — whom we profiled back in 2018, you're welcome — has been on the road since mid-August, and plays two Florida shows (Fort Lauderdale, Orlando) sandwiched between an appearance at Hopscotch fest in North Carolina.
Jpegmafia released his newest album, I Lay Down My Life for You, a few weeks back and it's a dizzying mix of genre and lyrics that "test the limits of his trolling."
Jpegmafia plays the Beacham on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 6 p.m. Tickets are available through the venue.
Event Details
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed