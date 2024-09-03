Leftfield rapper Jpegmafia plays the Beacham in Orlando

The rapper is ready to 'lay down his life'

By on Tue, Sep 3, 2024 at 1:35 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Jpegmafia returns to Orlando this weekend - Photo courtesy Jpegmafia/Facebook
Photo courtesy Jpegmafia/Facebook
Jpegmafia returns to Orlando this weekend
Jpegmafia is out on his "Lay Down My Life" North American tour and he's returning to Orlando this weekend.

The Brooklyn rapper — whom we profiled back in 2018, you're welcome — has been on the road since mid-August, and plays two Florida shows (Fort Lauderdale, Orlando) sandwiched between an appearance at Hopscotch fest in North Carolina.

Jpegmafia released his newest album, I Lay Down My Life for You, a few weeks back and it's a dizzying mix of genre and lyrics that "test the limits of his trolling."

Jpegmafia plays the Beacham on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 6 p.m. Tickets are available through the venue.


Event Details
Jpegmafia

Jpegmafia

Sat., Sept. 7, 6 p.m.

The Beacham 46 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$35-$70
Location Details

The Beacham

46 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

407-648-8363


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Pylon Reenactment Society singer Vanessa Briscoe Hay looks back (and forward), ahead of triumphant Orlando return

By Matthew Moyer

Call it a comeback: Pylon Reenactment Society play Orlando this week

Canceled: Kevin Gates and GloRilla headline Summer Fest bash in Orlando this weekend

By Grayson Keglovic

Celebrate the dog days of summer with Kevin Gates

Does AI have soul? Orlando genre vagabond Will Clark explores that in new album 'Doo Wop for the Digital Age'

By Bao Le-Huu

Will Clark releasnes new album 'Doo Wop for the Digital Age'

The Great Irish Hooley Roots Music Festival returns to Raglan Road for a 12th year

By Matthew Moyer

The Great Irish Hooley returns to Raglan Road for a 12th year

Pylon Reenactment Society singer Vanessa Briscoe Hay looks back (and forward), ahead of triumphant Orlando return

By Matthew Moyer

Call it a comeback: Pylon Reenactment Society play Orlando this week

Does AI have soul? Orlando genre vagabond Will Clark explores that in new album 'Doo Wop for the Digital Age'

By Bao Le-Huu

Will Clark releasnes new album 'Doo Wop for the Digital Age'

Orlando electronic outliers Tele + the Ghost of Our Lord go country

By Bao Le-Huu

Orlando's Tele + the Ghost of Our Lord go country

Buzzy young band Sincere Engineer tours with heroes New Found Glory

By Ida V. Eskamani

Young Chicago band Sincere Engineer, led by Deanna Belos, is wholeheartedly earnest and tragically honest
More

August 28, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us