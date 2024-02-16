Leatherette play a homecoming show opening for Psychic Death and it's sure to be a wild night

Stacked lineup with excellent touring band surrounded by heavy local underground talent

By on Fri, Feb 16, 2024 at 1:57 pm

Leatherette return to Orlando for one night at Conduit
Photo by Matthew Moyer
Leatherette return to Orlando for one night at Conduit
This stacked lineup surrounds an excellent touring band with some of Orlando’s best new underground talent.

Deliciously dark Atlanta headliner Psychic Death are a dire post-punk mix of death rock and new wave.

Chicago-based but Orlando-born Leatherette are singularly famous for their junkie-punk blues and exhilarating performances. This will be a rare and welcome homecoming show for them.

Rounding out the bill will be the Velvet Underground-esque rock primitivism of Tiger Beat and post-punk revivalists the Synthetics.

7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, Conduit, $15.

Event Details
Psychic Death, Leatherette, Tiger Beat, Synthetics

Psychic Death, Leatherette, Tiger Beat, Synthetics

Wed., Feb. 21, 7 p.m.

Conduit 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area

$15
Location Details

Conduit

6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area

407-673-2712



