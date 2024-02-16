Leatherette play a homecoming show opening for Psychic Death and it's sure to be a wild night

click to enlarge Photo by Matthew Moyer Leatherette return to Orlando for one night at Conduit

Location Details Conduit 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area 407-673-2712

This stacked lineup surrounds an excellent touring band with some of Orlando’s best new underground talent.Deliciously dark Atlanta headliner Psychic Death are a dire post-punk mix of death rock and new wave.Chicago-based but Orlando-born Leatherette are singularly famous for their junkie-punk blues and exhilarating performances. This will be a rare and welcome homecoming show for them.Rounding out the bill will be the Velvet Underground-esque rock primitivism of Tiger Beat and post-punk revivalists the Synthetics.