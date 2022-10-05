ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Latin music star Junior H brings all the feels to Orlando's House of Blues on Friday

By on Wed, Oct 5, 2022 at 5:45 pm

Junior H comes to Olrando on Friday - Photo courtesy the House of Blues
Photo courtesy the House of Blues
Junior H comes to Olrando on Friday

Riding the wave of Mexican and Chicano artists who are bridging traditional music to a younger generation, Junior H makes music that’ll have you dancing proudly at el baile by yourself. He has pioneered the trap-corrido genre, a fusion of Mexican folk music with American emo-trap sensibilities, and it will be booming at the House of Blues later this week.

His music consists of melodious classical guitar and looming bass that’s punctuated with the occasional trumpet and tuba. An ode to classic ranchero music, Junior H’s tracks are filled with lamentations of heartbreak and depression that have swept him up into the pop-star firmament, even as he reaches incredible success internationally. Get ready to feel all the feels.

Event Details
Junior H

Junior H

Fri., Oct. 7, 7:45 p.m.

House of Blues Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista Disney

Buy Tickets

$50-$95

Tags:

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw at Beth McKee's sold-out show at Winter Park's Blue Bamboo

Everything we saw at Beth McKee's and Her Funky Time Band's sold-out show at Winter Park's Blue Bamboo
Everything we saw at the only Florida show on My Chemical Romance's reunion tour

Everything we saw at the only Florida show on My Chemical Romance's reunion tour
Everything se saw at the Red Hot Chili Peppers' stadium show in Orlando

Everything we saw at the Red Hot Chili Peppers' stadium show in Orlando
Everything we saw at Pup's show at Orlando's Plaza Live last night

Everything we saw at Pup's show at Orlando's Plaza Live last night

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw at Beth McKee's sold-out show at Winter Park's Blue Bamboo

Everything we saw at Beth McKee's and Her Funky Time Band's sold-out show at Winter Park's Blue Bamboo
Everything we saw at the only Florida show on My Chemical Romance's reunion tour

Everything we saw at the only Florida show on My Chemical Romance's reunion tour
Everything se saw at the Red Hot Chili Peppers' stadium show in Orlando

Everything we saw at the Red Hot Chili Peppers' stadium show in Orlando
Everything we saw at Pup's show at Orlando's Plaza Live last night

Everything we saw at Pup's show at Orlando's Plaza Live last night

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw at Beth McKee's sold-out show at Winter Park's Blue Bamboo

Everything we saw at Beth McKee's and Her Funky Time Band's sold-out show at Winter Park's Blue Bamboo
Everything we saw at the only Florida show on My Chemical Romance's reunion tour

Everything we saw at the only Florida show on My Chemical Romance's reunion tour
Everything se saw at the Red Hot Chili Peppers' stadium show in Orlando

Everything we saw at the Red Hot Chili Peppers' stadium show in Orlando
Everything we saw at Pup's show at Orlando's Plaza Live last night

Everything we saw at Pup's show at Orlando's Plaza Live last night

Trending

John Mellencamp announces two-night stand in Orlando next year

By Matthew Moyer

John Mellencamp

Vomit Forth headline an eclectic metal rager in Orlando at Will's Pub next week

By Bao Le-Huu

Vomit Forth play Will's Pub next week

The Lil Nas X show at Orlando's Hard Rock Live is rescheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 5

By Melissa Perez-Carrillo

Lil Nas X (hopefully) plays Orlnado on Monday

The War on Drugs bring a bold new album and an ever-evolving live sound to Orlando Tuesday

By Alan Sculley

The War on Drugs play Hard Rock Live Tuesday night

Also in Music

Orlando grinders C0mputer unleash powerful new music and visuals, ending a prolonged silence

By Bao Le-Huu

C0mputer

The War on Drugs bring a bold new album and an ever-evolving live sound to Orlando Tuesday

By Alan Sculley

The War on Drugs play Hard Rock Live Tuesday night

Orlando band Expert Timing release bold new album 'Stargazing'

By Bao Le-Huu

Expert Timing

Orlando's Someday River team with the Dropout for dreamy new single 'Light Again'

By Bao Le-Huu

Someday River
More

Digital Issue

October 5, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us