Latin music megastar Maluma returns to Orlando's Amway Center next week

click to enlarge Photo by J.D. Casto Maluma returns to Orlando in mere days

Location Details Amway Center 400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown 800-745-3000 68 events 287 articles

Latin pop megastar and local Madame Tussauds mainstay Maluma will be romancing Orlando when his “Don Juan” tour comes to town Friday, Nov. 3.The singer’s 30-date U.S. trek kicked off on the West Coast in late August, and his Amway Center show is the penultimate date of the tour. This is the first time the Colombian rapper andhas played the City Beautiful since his “Papi Juancho” tour rolled through town in 2021.In the last two weeks, Maluma has had sushi with Britney Spears and J Balvin in New York, played the public-radio rite of passage that is NPR’s Tiny Desk,revealed onstage that he was having a child with girlfriend Susana Gomez. Let’s keep the momentum going for