L.A.'s Rio Romeo brings their renegade cabaret to Orlando

click to enlarge Photo by Eli Pedraza Rio Romeo brings their renegade cabaret to Orlando

Location Details Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando

In sight, sound and stance, L.A.’s Rio Romeo is the rare original.Musically, the young pianist-singer specializes in renegade cabaret with an irreverent, left-field pop sensibility. Emotionally, they unpack intensely personal matters with raw energy and an unabashedly lesbian point of view. The bold collision of theatrical conviction and unique firsthand examinations casts Romeo equally as both person and personality.As a reasonably progressive urban oasis in the current midst of a hate-mongering state regime, Orlando is ready for Romeo. And this performance should resonate with the kind of queer perspective and empowerment that can only come from a non-binary butch in America today.