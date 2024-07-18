Lamb of God and Mastodon bring heavy anniversary tour to Orlando Amphitheater

These masters of American metal are both bands who kept it true even after they reached crossover status.
Making this tour especially momentous is that they’re both celebrating the 20th anniversary of their respective magnum opuses. Lamb of God’s Ashes of the Wake and Mastodon’s Leviathan are two masterpieces of modern metal, and the bands are performing those albums in their entirety.
Supporting will be co-founding Slayer guitarist Kerry King and British metalcore band Malevolence.
5 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, Orlando Amphitheater, $53.50-$268.50.
