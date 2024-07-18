Lamb of God and Mastodon bring heavy anniversary tour to Orlando Amphitheater

Slayer's Kerry King and Malevolence open

By on Thu, Jul 18, 2024 at 12:51 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Lamb of God and tourmates Mastodon plan heavy weekend in Orlando - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Lamb of God and tourmates Mastodon plan heavy weekend in Orlando
The “Ashes of Leviathan” tour featuring Lamb of God and Mastodon is one blockbuster bill that can lay claim to being both this summer’s biggest and best heavy-metal ticket.

These masters of American metal are both bands who kept it true even after they reached crossover status.

Making this tour especially momentous is that they’re both celebrating the 20th anniversary of their respective magnum opuses. Lamb of God’s Ashes of the Wake and Mastodon’s Leviathan are two masterpieces of modern metal, and the bands are performing those albums in their entirety.

Supporting will be co-founding Slayer guitarist Kerry King and British metalcore band Malevolence.

5 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, Orlando Amphitheater, $53.50-$268.50.

Event Details
Lamb of God, Mastodon, Kerry King, Malevolence

Lamb of God, Mastodon, Kerry King, Malevolence

Wed., July 24, 6 p.m.

Orlando Amphitheater 4603 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando Central

Buy Tickets

$53-$269
Location Details

Orlando Amphitheater

4603 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando Central

407-295-3247

orlandoamphitheater.com


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Janet Jackson and Orlando will be 'Together Again' at the Kia Center this week

By Sarah Lynott

Janet Jackson returns to Orlando this week

Eighties supergroup Asia comes to Orlando with some legendary prog rock peers

By Matthew Moyer

Asia comes to Orlando with a bunch of legendary prog rock peers

Sunday night is prime ('Quittin') Time' for Zach Bryan to play Orlando's Kia Center

By Matthew Moyer

Is it Quittin' Time for Zach Bryan?

Central Florida's Virginity release 'Bad Jazz,' maybe their best record yet

By Bao Le-Huu

Orlando's Viriginity release new record 'Bad Jazz'

Central Florida's Virginity release 'Bad Jazz,' maybe their best record yet

By Bao Le-Huu

Orlando's Viriginity release new record 'Bad Jazz'

Central Florida jazz chanteuse Kristen Warren takes the stage at Judson's Live

By Matthew Moyer

Central Florida jazz chanteuse Kristen Warren takes the stage at Judson's Live

Orlando post-punk outfit The Synthetics release shimmering new collection 'Glimpses of Heaven'

By Bao Le-Huu

The Synthetics release 'Glimpses of Heaven'

Blue Bamboo's Chris Cortez discusses new location for Winter Park performing arts center

By Gabby Macogay

Blue Bamboo's Chris Cortez has several reasons to smile this week
More

July 17, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us