Lagwagon cancel Wednesday show at Orlando's Beacham

Punk band Lagwagon have canceled their two Florida tour stops this week amid concerns over Hurricane Ian.
The band was due to play Tampa on Tuesday, Sept. 27 and Orlando's Beacham on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
The band broke the news on Facebook Monday night:
Due to the impending arrival of Hurricane Ian along the West Coast of Florida, and given the mandatory evacuations already announced in the Tampa Bay area and the likelihood that this storm will seriously impact most of the state of Florida over the next several days, we are we are canceling our shows scheduled for tomorrow night in Tampa (Tuesday, 9/27) and Orlando (Wednesday, 9/28) …Refunds will be available from point of purchase.
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.