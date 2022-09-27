ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Lagwagon cancel Wednesday show at Orlando's Beacham

By on Tue, Sep 27, 2022 at 12:47 pm

Lagwagon
Lagwagon

Punk band Lagwagon have canceled their two Florida tour stops this week amid concerns over Hurricane Ian.

The band was due to play Tampa on Tuesday, Sept. 27 and Orlando's Beacham on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

The band broke the news on Facebook Monday night:
Due to the impending arrival of Hurricane Ian along the West Coast of Florida, and given the mandatory evacuations already announced in the Tampa Bay area and the likelihood that this storm will seriously impact most of the state of Florida over the next several days, we are we are canceling our shows scheduled for tomorrow night in Tampa (Tuesday, 9/27) and Orlando (Wednesday, 9/28) …
Refunds will  be available from point of purchase.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

More
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw at Beth McKee's sold-out show at Winter Park's Blue Bamboo

Everything we saw at Beth McKee's and Her Funky Time Band's sold-out show at Winter Park's Blue Bamboo
Everything we saw at the only Florida show on My Chemical Romance's reunion tour

Everything we saw at the only Florida show on My Chemical Romance's reunion tour
Everything se saw at the Red Hot Chili Peppers' stadium show in Orlando

Everything we saw at the Red Hot Chili Peppers' stadium show in Orlando
Everything we saw at Pup's show at Orlando's Plaza Live last night

Everything we saw at Pup's show at Orlando's Plaza Live last night

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw at Beth McKee's sold-out show at Winter Park's Blue Bamboo

Everything we saw at Beth McKee's and Her Funky Time Band's sold-out show at Winter Park's Blue Bamboo
Everything we saw at the only Florida show on My Chemical Romance's reunion tour

Everything we saw at the only Florida show on My Chemical Romance's reunion tour
Everything se saw at the Red Hot Chili Peppers' stadium show in Orlando

Everything we saw at the Red Hot Chili Peppers' stadium show in Orlando
Everything we saw at Pup's show at Orlando's Plaza Live last night

Everything we saw at Pup's show at Orlando's Plaza Live last night

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw at Beth McKee's sold-out show at Winter Park's Blue Bamboo

Everything we saw at Beth McKee's and Her Funky Time Band's sold-out show at Winter Park's Blue Bamboo
Everything we saw at the only Florida show on My Chemical Romance's reunion tour

Everything we saw at the only Florida show on My Chemical Romance's reunion tour
Everything se saw at the Red Hot Chili Peppers' stadium show in Orlando

Everything we saw at the Red Hot Chili Peppers' stadium show in Orlando
Everything we saw at Pup's show at Orlando's Plaza Live last night

Everything we saw at Pup's show at Orlando's Plaza Live last night

Trending

Joyner Lucas' show in Orlando on Tuesday is canceled

By Matthew Moyer

Joyner Lucas

The Orlando edition of Smoker's Club Fest brings headliners Lil Uzi Vert and Don Toliver to town

By Matthew Moyer

Lil Uzi Vert comes to Orlnado as part of the Smoker's Club Festival

Concert calendar: 9 Orlando shows not to miss this week

Cat Power plays with Jack White Wednesday at Hard Rock Live.

Orlando band Jim and the Sea Dragons release a primer on 1960s French surf sounds

By Bao Le-Huu

Jim Colby of the Jim and the Sea Dragons

Also in Music

Orlando electronic project Kurt Rambus ends two years of silence with new track 'Hert'

By Bao Le-Huu

Kurt Rambus unleashed a new track this week

Orlando band Jim and the Sea Dragons release a primer on 1960s French surf sounds

By Bao Le-Huu

Jim Colby of the Jim and the Sea Dragons

Experience 'Dance Fever' with Florence + the Machine next weekend

By Gabby Macogay

Florence returns to Orlando on Sept. 23

Big Thief play The Beacham in Orlando on just announced 2023 tour

By Gabby Macogay

Big Thief play The Beacham in Orlando on just announced 2023 tour
More

Digital Issue

September 21, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us