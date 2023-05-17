KT Kink, Fjshwjfe, Snotnoze Saleem and Los Jarritos show off the wilder hues of the Central Florida underground

The lineup includes Bobby Clock & the Soda Pops spinoff band Los Jarritos, alt-rap phenom Snotnoze Saleem and haunting synth siren Fjshwjfe, who hasn’t performed in Orlando in years.
One act worth singling out is local riser KT Kink, who’s had a month that could make this her year. In April, she did a double release, a self-released EP (saint margaret) and a full LP (Naivety) on distinguished Orlando cassette label Popnihil.
Both are urgent, body-moving works of experimental synth music that’s both hypnotic and feral. It’s a fusillade that echoes her growing scene presence.
Keeping the action nonstop will be DJ Warlock and the visuals of Broken Machine Films.
9 p.m. Friday, May 19, Uncle Lou’s, $5.
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter