KT Kink, Fjshwjfe, Snotnoze Saleem and Los Jarritos show off the wilder hues of the Central Florida underground

click to enlarge Photo by Matthew Moyer KT Kink features on a bill of Central Florida's ildest this weekend

Location Details LMGA Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall 1016 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50 407-270-9104 13 events 87 articles

This choice underground sampler is probably the week’s most colorful congress of art freaks.The lineup includes Bobby Clock & the Soda Pops spinoff band Los Jarritos, alt-rap phenom Snotnoze Saleem and haunting synth siren Fjshwjfe, who hasn’t performed in Orlando in years.One act worth singling out is local riser KT Kink, who’s had a month that could make this her year. In April, she did a double release, a self-released EP () and a full LP () on distinguished Orlando cassette label Popnihil.Both are urgent, body-moving works of experimental synth music that’s both hypnotic and feral. It’s a fusillade that echoes her growing scene presence.Keeping the action nonstop will be DJ Warlock and the visuals of Broken Machine Films.