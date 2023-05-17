BEST OF ORLANDO® 2023 Nominations Close May 15th!

KT Kink, Fjshwjfe, Snotnoze Saleem and Los Jarritos show off the wilder hues of the Central Florida underground

Get (tunefully) weird

By on Wed, May 17, 2023 at 4:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge KT Kink features on a bill of Central Florida's ildest this weekend - Photo by Matthew Moyer
Photo by Matthew Moyer
KT Kink features on a bill of Central Florida's ildest this weekend
This choice underground sampler is probably the week’s most colorful congress of art freaks.

The lineup includes Bobby Clock & the Soda Pops spinoff band Los Jarritos, alt-rap phenom Snotnoze Saleem and haunting synth siren Fjshwjfe, who hasn’t performed in Orlando in years.

One act worth singling out is local riser KT Kink, who’s had a month that could make this her year. In April, she did a double release, a self-released EP (saint margaret) and a full LP (Naivety) on distinguished Orlando cassette label Popnihil.

Both are urgent, body-moving works of experimental synth music that’s both hypnotic and feral. It’s a fusillade that echoes her growing scene presence.

Keeping the action nonstop will be DJ Warlock and the visuals of Broken Machine Films.

9 p.m. Friday, May 19, Uncle Lou’s, $5.

Event Details
Fjshwjfe, KT Kink, Snotnoze Saleem, Los Jarritos, Warlock,

Fjshwjfe, KT Kink, Snotnoze Saleem, Los Jarritos, Warlock,

Fri., May 19, 8 p.m.

LMGA Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall 1016 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Location Details

LMGA Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall

1016 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

407-270-9104

13 events 87 articles
LMGA Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Orlando's House of Blues hosts Swedish pop superstar Tove Lo

By Matthew Moyer

Orlando's House of Blues hosts Swedish pop superstar Tove Lo

Catch a wild night of rock+roll in Orlando when Teen Cobra, Mercy Mercy, Tremolords and Cracked Molar go ‘Over the Edge’

By Bao Le-Huu

Catch a wild night of rock+roll in Orlando when Teen Cobra, Mercy Mercy, Tremolords and Cracked Molar go ‘Over the Edge’

Orlando's Cathedral Bells get seriously dreamy with new album 'Everything at Once'

By Bao Le-Huu

Orlando's Cathredral Bells release new album 'Everything at Once'

Leatherette and Body Shop say adieu to Orlando

By Maisie Haney

Body Shop and Leatherette say bye-bye

Also in Music

Orlando's Cathedral Bells get seriously dreamy with new album 'Everything at Once'

By Bao Le-Huu

Orlando's Cathredral Bells release new album 'Everything at Once'

Rapper/producer TzariZM is back on the mic at last with new album

By Bao Le-Huu

Orlando rapper/producer TzariZM releases a new album

Leatherette and Body Shop say adieu to Orlando

By Maisie Haney

Body Shop and Leatherette say bye-bye

Orlando vaporwave maestro Dan Mason releases crystalline new compilation album

By Bao Le-Huu

Dan Mason releases new compilation of his vaporwave singles
More

Digital Issue

May 17, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us