Korine return to play Orlando, this time at Conduit

Live synth-pop, emphasis on 'pop', excellence forthcoming

By on Thu, May 11, 2023 at 11:17 am

click to enlarge Korine play Orlando on Tuesday - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Korine play Orlando on Tuesday
We’ll never get tired of seeing Korine perform in the City Beautiful. The Philadelphia-based electro-pop and dreamscape duo of Trey Frye and Morgy Ramone make some of the most heartbreaking and romantic dance music since the Pet Shop Boys blessed us with “Love Comes Quickly.”

The twosome captivated at Will’s last spring as well (fittingly, a time of renewal!) with flashing lights, Ramone’s hair-whipping and diva stances, and a treasure trove of synth-pop hits. This year, they’ll bring all of that as well as crystalline goodness from newest album Tear. Liberation through dancing, if we may.

Opening is CD Ghost and excellent locals Super Passive.

7 p.m., Tuesday, May 16, Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park, conduitfl.com, $15.

Event Details
Korine, CD Ghost, Super Passive

Korine, CD Ghost, Super Passive

Tue., May 16, 7 p.m.

Conduit 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area

Buy Tickets

$15
Location Details

Conduit

6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area

407-673-2712

34 events 27 articles

Trending

