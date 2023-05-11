Korine return to play Orlando, this time at Conduit

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Korine play Orlando on Tuesday

We’ll never get tired of seeing Korine perform in the City Beautiful. The Philadelphia-based electro-pop and dreamscape duo of Trey Frye and Morgy Ramone make some of the most heartbreaking and romantic dance music since the Pet Shop Boys blessed us with “Love Comes Quickly.”The twosome captivated at Will’s last spring as well (fittingly, a time of renewal!) with flashing lights, Ramone’s hair-whipping and diva stances, and a treasure trove of synth-pop hits. This year, they’ll bring all of that as well as crystalline goodness from newest album Tear. Liberation through dancing, if we may.Opening is CD Ghost and excellent locals Super Passive.