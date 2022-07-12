VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Klypi and Buddy Crime bring synth-pop salvation to Orlando on Wednesday

By on Tue, Jul 12, 2022 at 11:54 am

click to enlarge Klypi and Buddy Crime, perhaps on I-4
Klypi and Buddy Crime, perhaps on I-4

The "Klypi and Buddy Crime Save America Tour" will reach Orlando on Wednesday. Considering the abortion bans across the country, new elusive variants of COVID-19, the very current climate crisis and well, everything Ron DeSantis does … we certainly could use some synth-pop salvation.

Klypi is the prismatic persona of multidisciplinary artist AC Carter. An accomplished visual artist, Carter combines electro-pop beats with cyberpunk attitude. They now call Los Angeles home, although they have deep Southern roots in Georgia and Nashville. Signed to Orlando record label Popnihil (full disclosure: OW's Matthew Moyer runs that imprint), we like to claim a bit of them as our own, too. Last year saw the release of their debut full-length album Consensual Hits. It’s snarky, seething synth-pop that your body cannot deny moving too.

Equally otherworldly is Buddy Crime, the moniker of Louisville musician William Carpenter, who describes themselves as a “3D-printed A.I. who chose the form of a pop star named Buddy Crime.”


Klypi and Buddy Crime will joined by Orlando’s own Mother Juno and Bacon Grease. Together these four acts will (hopefully) save America on Wednesday, July 13, at 8 p.m. at Will’s Pub.

All things considered, perhaps a night of punchy dance tracks and cosmic disco will save us all. There’s only one way to find out. Tickets are available through Eventbrite.



