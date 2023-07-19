Killed by Florida, Antagonizör, Caustic Bats and Tiger Beat make for a night of diverse DIY sounds at Uncle Lou’s

Photo courtesy Antagonizör/Facebook Antagonizör bring their d-beat rage to Orlando on Friday

Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall 1016 N. Mills Ave., Orlando

There are myriad reasons to attend this show, not least of which is to get the DeSantis t-shirt from South Florida punk band Killed by Florida that repurposes The Misfits’ “Bullet” cover art of JFK getting assassinated, only with our governor’s pudge face inserted next to the words “Die DeSantis Die.”The music, however, will also slay. Besides KBF’s high-velocity hardcore, there will also be Gainesville metal punks (and Orlando expats) Antagonizör, Orlando goth punks Caustic Bats and new Orlando indie-pop act Tiger Beat. Suggested cover is $10, but the price is flexible, so no one will be turned away. Decent.