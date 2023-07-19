Killed by Florida, Antagonizör, Caustic Bats and Tiger Beat make for a night of diverse DIY sounds at Uncle Lou’s

The music, however, will also slay. Besides KBF’s high-velocity hardcore, there will also be Gainesville metal punks (and Orlando expats) Antagonizör, Orlando goth punks Caustic Bats and new Orlando indie-pop act Tiger Beat. Suggested cover is $10, but the price is flexible, so no one will be turned away. Decent.
8 p.m. Friday, July 21, Uncle Lou’s, $10.
