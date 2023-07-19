2023 BEST OF ORLANDO® Final Round Open Now - Vote Until July 17!

Killed by Florida, Antagonizör, Caustic Bats and Tiger Beat make for a night of diverse DIY sounds at Uncle Lou’s

‘The music will slay’

By on Wed, Jul 19, 2023 at 4:00 am

Antagonizör bring their d-beat rage to Orlando on Friday - Photo courtesy Antagonizör/Facebook
Photo courtesy Antagonizör/Facebook
Antagonizör bring their d-beat rage to Orlando on Friday
There are myriad reasons to attend this show, not least of which is to get the DeSantis t-shirt from South Florida punk band Killed by Florida that repurposes The Misfits’ “Bullet” cover art of JFK getting assassinated, only with our governor’s pudge face inserted next to the words “Die DeSantis Die.”

The music, however, will also slay. Besides KBF’s high-velocity hardcore, there will also be Gainesville metal punks (and Orlando expats) Antagonizör, Orlando goth punks Caustic Bats and new Orlando indie-pop act Tiger Beat. Suggested cover is $10, but the price is flexible, so no one will be turned away. Decent.

8 p.m. Friday, July 21, Uncle Lou’s, $10.

Event Details
Killed by Florida, Antagonizör, Mother Juno, Caustic Bats

Killed by Florida, Antagonizör, Mother Juno, Caustic Bats

Fri., July 21, 9 p.m.

LMGA Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall 1016 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Location Details

LMGA Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall

1016 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

407-270-9104

11 events 94 articles
LMGA Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall

Tags:

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
