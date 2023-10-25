Kick off Halloween early when Electric Frankenstein lumber into Orlando on Satuday

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Electric Frankenstein wreak havoc in Orlando this weekend

Location Details Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50 32 events 688 articles

Halloween in Orlando this year is punk AF. The Beacham will host the amazing Amyl and the Sniffers on Halloween night, and hardcore OGs Negative Approach will open for GWAR there the night before.But downtown around Halloween is its own kind of horror altogether. This Mills 50 show, however, will be a much less idiotic public experience packing the pulpy, big-rocking punk of Jersey cult band Electric Frankenstein, the heavy guitar worship of Orlando’s The Ludes and the classic sounds of Tuff Darts’ Tommy Frenzy.