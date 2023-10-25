Kick off Halloween early when Electric Frankenstein lumber into Orlando on Satuday

But downtown around Halloween is its own kind of horror altogether. This Mills 50 show, however, will be a much less idiotic public experience packing the pulpy, big-rocking punk of Jersey cult band Electric Frankenstein, the heavy guitar worship of Orlando’s The Ludes and the classic sounds of Tuff Darts’ Tommy Frenzy.
8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, Will’s Pub, $15-$18
