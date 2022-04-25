Keith Sweat to celebrate his birthday with a few of his famous musical friends in Orlando this summer

Photo courtesy Keith Sweat/Facebook
If you want to wish the performer who gave us immortal R&B singles like "I'll Give All My Love to You" and "Make It Last Forever" a happy rotation around the sun, then you might want to add this upcoming one-off Keith Sweat birthday event to your calendar.
Keith Sweat will be the guest of honor and headliner at a "R&B Music Experience — Keith Sweat Birthday Celebration" concert in Orlando this summer with a stacked lineup. New Jack Swing innovator and hitmaker Sweat has been releasing a steady stream of romantic R&B songs since the early ’80s through to the present day.
Joining Sweat on stage that night will be Tevin Campbell, Monica, Tamar Braxton, 112, Ginuwine and Silk.
The Keith Sweat Birthday Celebration
happens on Friday, July 22 at 8p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 29 through Ticketmaster
