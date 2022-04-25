VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Keith Sweat to celebrate his birthday with a few of his famous musical friends in Orlando this summer

By on Mon, Apr 25, 2022 at 6:15 pm

PHOTO COURTESY KEITH SWEAT/FACEBOOK
Photo courtesy Keith Sweat/Facebook

If you want to wish the performer who gave us immortal R&B singles like "I'll Give All My Love to You" and "Make It Last Forever" a happy rotation around the sun, then you might want to add this upcoming one-off Keith Sweat birthday event to your calendar.

Keith Sweat will be the guest of honor and headliner at a "R&B Music Experience — Keith Sweat Birthday Celebration" concert in Orlando this summer with a stacked lineup. New Jack Swing innovator and hitmaker Sweat has been releasing a steady stream of romantic R&B songs since the early ’80s through to the present day.

Joining Sweat on stage that night will be Tevin Campbell, Monica, Tamar Braxton, 112, Ginuwine and Silk.

The Keith Sweat Birthday Celebration happens on Friday, July 22 at 8p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 29 through Ticketmaster.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

More
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Jounrey Toto

Journey and Toto bring the hits and the glitz to Orlando
Trixie and Katya dazzle Orlando with songs, skits and style

Trixie and Katya dazzle Orlando with songs, skits and style
Everyone we saw at Tessa Violet, Addison Grace and Cavetown's show at Orlando's House of Blues

Everyone we saw at Tessa Violet, Addison Grace and Cavetown's show at Orlando's House of Blues
Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny brings his 'El Último Tour Del Mundo' to Orlando's Amway Center for a sold-out show

Music Slideshows

Jounrey Toto

Journey and Toto bring the hits and the glitz to Orlando
Trixie and Katya dazzle Orlando with songs, skits and style

Trixie and Katya dazzle Orlando with songs, skits and style
Everyone we saw at Tessa Violet, Addison Grace and Cavetown's show at Orlando's House of Blues

Everyone we saw at Tessa Violet, Addison Grace and Cavetown's show at Orlando's House of Blues
Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny brings his 'El Último Tour Del Mundo' to Orlando's Amway Center for a sold-out show

Music Slideshows

Jounrey Toto

Journey and Toto bring the hits and the glitz to Orlando
Trixie and Katya dazzle Orlando with songs, skits and style

Trixie and Katya dazzle Orlando with songs, skits and style
Everyone we saw at Tessa Violet, Addison Grace and Cavetown's show at Orlando's House of Blues

Everyone we saw at Tessa Violet, Addison Grace and Cavetown's show at Orlando's House of Blues
Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny brings his 'El Último Tour Del Mundo' to Orlando's Amway Center for a sold-out show

Trending

Concert calendars are in full bloom across Orlando, and the next six weeks are gonna be epic

By Matthew Moyer

Orlando spring concert guide 2022

Banks snakes into the House of Blues as part of 'Serpentina' tour

By Matthew Moyer

Banks snakes into the House of Blues as part of 'Serpentina' tour

Orlando expat and Full Sail graduate Kaelin Ellis makes waves with collaborators and alone

By Bao Le-Huu

Kaelin Ellis

Orlando band Super Passive to celebrate album release at Ten10 on Saturday

By Matthew Moyer

Orlando band Super Passive to celebrate album release at Ten10 on Saturday

Also in Music

Orlando expat and Full Sail graduate Kaelin Ellis makes waves with collaborators and alone

By Bao Le-Huu

Kaelin Ellis

Legendary nightclub Barbarella has left downtown Orlando. Here's why that's a big deal

By Bao Le-Huu

Barbarella downtown circa early 2022

Orlando concert picks this week: Will Quinlan, Jazzy Soto, Octopoulpe

By Bao Le-Huu

Octopoulpe

Maroon 5 plays Universal Studios after-hours weekend this August

By Alex Galbraith

Maroon 5 plays Universal Studios after-hours weekend this August
More

Digital Issue

April 20, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us