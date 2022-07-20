VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Keith Sweat celebrates his birthday in Orlando this week with famous friends like Monica and Silk

Wed, Jul 20, 2022 at 5:39 pm

Guest of honor, Keith Sweat - PHOTO COURTESY KEITH SWEAT/FACEBOOK
Photo courtesy Keith Sweat/Facebook
Guest of honor, Keith Sweat

If you want to wish the singer who gave us immortal late-20th-century R&B singles like “I’ll Give All My Love to You” and “Make It Last Forever” a happy rotation around the sun — and why wouldn’t you? — add this upcoming Keith Sweat birthday event to your week’s calendar. Sweat will be the guest of honor and headliner at an “R&B Music Experience — Keith Sweat Birthday Celebration” concert with a stacked lineup of famous friends.

The New Jack Swing innovator and hitmaker has been releasing a steady stream of romantic R&B anthems since the early ’80s through to the present day. Joining Sweat on stage that night will be Tevin Campbell, Monica, Tamar Braxton, 112, Ginuwine and Silk. It’s like a living snapshot of the singles chart in the early 1990s, or a mixtape to die for.
Event Details
Keith Sweat, Monica, Tevin Campbell, Tamar Braxton, 112, Silk

Keith Sweat, Monica, Tevin Campbell, Tamar Braxton, 112, Silk

Fri., July 22, 8 p.m.

Amway Center 400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

$65-$175

