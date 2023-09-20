Karol G comes to Orlando this weekend as part of summer stadium tour

It's almost 'Mañana' for fans of the singer

By on Wed, Sep 20, 2023 at 11:09 am

click to enlarge Karol G plays Camping World Stadium on Sunday - Photo courtesy Karol G/Facebook
Photo courtesy Karol G/Facebook
Karol G plays Camping World Stadium on Sunday
Latin trap legend and past X Factor contestant Karol G is sure to give an X-factor-worthy performance on the big stage at Camping World Stadium this weekend.

She is best known for her features with Bad Bunny and her own smash hit singles “TQG” and “QLONA,” but the Colombian singer’s newest album, Mañana, is the first female-led Latin album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard charts since Selena’s posthumous Dreaming of You.

With a record-breaking 56 million monthly listeners on Spotify, there’s no question about whether Karol G will get the downtown stadium shaking.

7 p.m., Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place, campingworldstadium.com, SOLD OUT.
Event Details
Karol G

Karol G

Sun., Sept. 24, 7 p.m.

Camping World Stadium 1 Citrus Bowl Place, Orlando Downtown

