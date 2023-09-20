Karol G comes to Orlando this weekend as part of summer stadium tour

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Karol G/Facebook Karol G plays Camping World Stadium on Sunday

Latin trap legend and pastcontestant Karol G is sure to give an X-factor-worthy performance on the big stage at Camping World Stadium this weekend.She is best known for her features with Bad Bunny and her own smash hit singles “TQG” and “QLONA,” but the Colombian singer’s newest album,, is the first female-led Latin album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard charts since Selena’s posthumousWith a record-breaking 56 million monthly listeners on Spotify, there’s no question about whether Karol G will get the downtown stadium shaking.