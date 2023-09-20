Karol G comes to Orlando this weekend as part of summer stadium tour

She is best known for her features with Bad Bunny and her own smash hit singles “TQG” and “QLONA,” but the Colombian singer’s newest album, Mañana, is the first female-led Latin album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard charts since Selena’s posthumous Dreaming of You.
With a record-breaking 56 million monthly listeners on Spotify, there’s no question about whether Karol G will get the downtown stadium shaking.
7 p.m., Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place, campingworldstadium.com, SOLD OUT.
Event Details
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed