Kali Uchis announces Orlando show in upcoming North American tour

It'll be one of two Florida dates

By on Mon, Jan 23, 2023 at 4:38 pm

Kali Uchis announces Orlando show in upcoming North American tour
Kali Uchis/Facebook
Grammy award-winning artist Kali Uchis will bring her North American headlining tour through Florida this spring with a stop at Orlando's Hard Rock Live.

Kali Uchis, one of the top-billed performers at this year's Coachella and Lollapalooza in Chile, Argentina and Brazil, will perform at Orlando's Hard Rock Live May 1. General ticket sales begin Thursday, Jan. 26, at 10 a.m. at kaliuchis.com.

The tour comes in support of Uchis' new album, Red Moon in Venus, which drops March 3 on Geffen Records. The new album will be Uchis' first since 2020, when she released Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios), her first Spanish-language LP. Red Moon in Venus, recorded in English, will explore expressions of femininity, desire, heartbreak, and all levels of love for others and oneself.

Uchis is known for her genre-transcending sound that bounces between R&B, soul, pop and more experimental styles. Last year, the artist took home three Billboard Latin Awards, two Billboard Music Awards, her first Grammy and more, as well as scoring the Billboard Hot 100’s longest-running Spanish-language song by a solo act this decade with her song "Telepatia."


Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don’t miss a thing. Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Stevie Nicks returns to Orlando this spring with newly announced solo tour

By Chloe Greenberg

Stevie Nicks at Amway Center

Universal Orlando announces Mardi Gras concert lineup with Goo Goo Dolls, 3 Doors Down and more

By Matthew Moyer

Nothing says 'Mardi Gras' like the Goo Goo Dolls

First-ever Echoland Festival bringing Robert Plant, Tenacious D, Flaming Lips and more to Spirit of the Suwannee

By Matthew Moyer

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are just two of the big names lined up for Echoland

Is this ‘the moment’ for Orlando’s Ella and the Bossa Beat to break through?

By Kyle Eagle

Magrus and Ella Borges are Ella & the Bossa Beat

Also in Music

Is this ‘the moment’ for Orlando’s Ella and the Bossa Beat to break through?

By Kyle Eagle

Magrus and Ella Borges are Ella & the Bossa Beat

Goatwhore, Caveman Cult, Herakleion and Intoxicated gave Winter Park's Conduit a baptism of fire

By Bao Le-Huu

Goatwhore, Caveman Cult, Herakleion and Intoxicated gave Winter Park's Conduit a baptism of fire

A peek inside new-to-you Orlando venue Conduit

By Bao Le-Huu

Herakleion at Conduit

Orlando Americana leading lights Jordan Foley + the Wheelhouse are ready to roll out a lot of new music

By Bao Le-Huu

Jordan Foley and the Wheelhouse will be dropping new singles over the next few months
More

Digital Issue

January 18, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us