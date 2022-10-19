ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Kaleigh Baker says goodbye to Florida on Friday with Lil Indies farewell show

By on Wed, Oct 19, 2022 at 12:39 pm

click to enlarge Kaleigh Baker - Photo by Jim Leatherman
Photo by Jim Leatherman
Kaleigh Baker

It sure feels like the end of an era as Kaleigh Baker is set to play her last show in Orlando for the foreseeable future this Friday.

Kaleigh Baker plays her musical home of Lil Indies — where she hosted many a residency over the years — later this week as part of a longer goodbye lap around Florida that includes dates in St. Petersburg, Bonnet Springs and New Smyrna Beach.

"I'll be seeing you, Dear Florida. Thank you. I love you. I will surely miss you and I will be back in a shorter, fairweather type of way down the road," shared Baker on her Facebook page.

Kaleigh Baker plays Lil Indies for the last(?) time on Friday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. The show is free so you have no excuse to not attend and say goodbye.

Event Details
Kaleigh Baker

Kaleigh Baker

Fri., Oct. 21, 7 p.m.

Lil Indie's 1036 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets

free


