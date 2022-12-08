K92's Jingle Jam brings some hot country acts to Orlando this weekend

click to enlarge Photo by Robert Chavers

K92.3’s Jingle Jam is back just in time for the 2022 holiday season. The Orlando country radio station is hosting an all-star evening of talent including Walker Hayes, Parmalee, Easton Corbin and Nate Smith.This holiday-themed event will bring country fans an early present of some up-and-coming acts in the genre.The lineup has something for all country fans: Hayes of “Fancy Like” fame; Smith, who had a viral TikTok give his career a big boost; Florida native Corbin; and Parmalee, a family (and friends) band whose bond can be heard in their music.