'Jump for Joy' when Hiss Golden Messenger play Orlando Tuesday

Their latest, last year’s Jump for Joy LP on Merge Records, is HGM’s most openly life-affirming work to date so expect some welcome, tuneful respite from the hell of modern existence.
Be sure to show up early for young L.A. opener Color Green, whose expansive, psych-tinged country-rock sound radiates the same warm and golden American rays.
6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27, The Social.
Event Details
Location Details
