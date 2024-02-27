'Jump for Joy' when Hiss Golden Messenger play Orlando Tuesday

'A classic palette of Americana, folk, rock and blues'

By on Tue, Feb 27, 2024 at 10:41 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Hiss Golden Messenger play Orlando this week - Phtoo by Graham Tolbert
Phtoo by Graham Tolbert
Hiss Golden Messenger play Orlando this week
North Carolina’s Hiss Golden Messenger have built a distinguished career of deftly straddling the roots music and indie-rock worlds over the past 15 years. While they paint from a classic palette of Americana, folk, rock and blues, their left-of-center sensibilities have brought on artists like The National’s Aaron Dessner and Jenny Lewis to appear on their records.

Their latest, last year’s Jump for Joy LP on Merge Records, is HGM’s most openly life-affirming work to date so expect some welcome, tuneful respite from the hell of modern existence.

Be sure to show up early for young L.A. opener Color Green, whose expansive, psych-tinged country-rock sound radiates the same warm and golden American rays.

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27, The Social.
Event Details
Hiss Golden Messenger, Color Green

Hiss Golden Messenger, Color Green

Tue., Feb. 27, 6:30 p.m.

The Social 54 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$26
Location Details

The Social

54 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

407-246-1419

www.thesocial.org

The Social

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

New electro star Ekkstacy returns to Orlando, this time as a headliner

By Bao Le-Huu

Ekkstacy arrives in Orlando on the hype of his new self-titled sophomore album

Alkaline Trio to get dark at Orlando's House of Blues this weekend

By Matthew Moyer

Alkaline Trio play Orlando Saturday

Have tea with Orlando noise-rock band Tinnitus Rex this weekend

By Bao Le-Huu

Tinnitus Rex put on high tea at Ten10 with added feedback

The Brightside Music Festival brings Sublime, 311, Goldfinger and more to Orlando

By Matthew Moyer

Jakob Nowell headlines a resurgent Sublime at Orlando's Brightside Fest

Indie-pop duo Lany are eager to play their two-night stand in Orlando

By Grayson Keglovic

Lany spend the weekend in ‘unhinged’ Orlando

Orlando's Warm Frames release essential new noise-rock record, 'Pink Wax'

By Bao Le-Huu

Warm Frames release debut 7-inch 'Pink Wax'

Orlando's Gamma Waves release raw new single — helped out by a grunge legend

By Bao Le-Huu

Orlando's Gamma Waves release new single

Orlando calls Broadway Calls, who play Conduit with Teeenage Bottlerocket Wednesday

By Ida V. Eskamani

Broadway Calls return to Orlando for more thrills and spills
More

February 21, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us