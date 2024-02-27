'Jump for Joy' when Hiss Golden Messenger play Orlando Tuesday

click to enlarge Phtoo by Graham Tolbert Hiss Golden Messenger play Orlando this week

Location Details The Social 54 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown 407-246-1419 www.thesocial.org

North Carolina’s Hiss Golden Messenger have built a distinguished career of deftly straddling the roots music and indie-rock worlds over the past 15 years. While they paint from a classic palette of Americana, folk, rock and blues, their left-of-center sensibilities have brought on artists like The National’s Aaron Dessner and Jenny Lewis to appear on their records.Their latest, last year’sLP on Merge Records, is HGM’s most openly life-affirming work to date so expect some welcome, tuneful respite from the hell of modern existence.Be sure to show up early for young L.A. opener Color Green, whose expansive, psych-tinged country-rock sound radiates the same warm and golden American rays.