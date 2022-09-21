ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Joyner Lucas gets jittery in Orlando this week at the Beacham

By on Wed, Sep 21, 2022 at 4:00 am

Joyner Lucas
Joyner Lucas photo courtesy LiveNation

Hip-hop star Joyner Lucas is bringing his ADHD tour to Orlando this week and this is the sole Florida date for the platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated artist. Lucas, recently given the honorific "the new-generation Master P" by peer Bobby Shmurda, hasn't just called his tour and most recent album ADHD as a cutesy tagline.

Lucas has been very upfront about living with ADHD. "Instead of the condition being a weakness, I made ADHD into my strength and channeled my creativity into music," Lucas told an interviewer from the Grammys. When a man can freestyle-rap forward and backward during a live radio session, that's a talent you don't want to miss.

Event Details
Joyner Lucas, Symba

Joyner Lucas, Symba

Tue., Sept. 27, 7 p.m.

The Beacham 46 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

$30

Music Slideshows

Everything se saw at the Red Hot Chili Peppers' stadium show in Orlando

Everything we saw at the Red Hot Chili Peppers' stadium show in Orlando
Everything we saw at Pup's show at Orlando's Plaza Live last night

Everything we saw at Pup's show at Orlando's Plaza Live last night
Everything we saw over Will's Pub anniversary weekend

Everything we saw and heard over Will's Pub's 27th anniversary weekend in Orlando
Everything we saw when Wet Leg and Faux Real played Orlando's Plaza Live

Everything we saw when Wet Leg and Faux Real played Orlando's Plaza Live

