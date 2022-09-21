Joyner Lucas gets jittery in Orlando this week at the Beacham

Hip-hop star Joyner Lucas is bringing his ADHD tour to Orlando this week and this is the sole Florida date for the platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated artist. Lucas, recently given the honorific "the new-generation Master P" by peer Bobby Shmurda, hasn't just called his tour and most recent album ADHD as a cutesy tagline.

Lucas has been very upfront about living with ADHD. "Instead of the condition being a weakness, I made ADHD into my strength and channeled my creativity into music," Lucas told an interviewer from the Grammys. When a man can freestyle-rap forward and backward during a live radio session, that's a talent you don't want to miss.