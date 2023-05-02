Nominate your local favorites for 2023 BEST OF ORLANDO®

Jonas Brothers announce Orlando show as part of ‘Five Albums. One Night’ comeback tour

The 35-date stadium and arena run starts in mid-August

By on Tue, May 2, 2023 at 11:01 am

Jonas Brothers tour through Orlando later this year. - Photo courtesy Jonas Brothers/Facebook
Photo courtesy Jonas Brothers/Facebook
Jonas Brothers tour through Orlando later this year.
The Jonas Brothers have announced the ambitious summer comeback tour "Five Albums. One Night" and Orlando is one of the trio's final stops.

As the tour's name implies, the Brothers are planning to play five complete albums nightly — will this make them the boy-band Grateful Dead? — across the country.

The five albums up for live airings are Jonas Brothers (2007), A Little Bit Longer (2008), Lines, Vines and Trying Times (2009), Happiness Begins (2019) and The Album, out in mid-May.

The 35-date stadium and arena run starts in mid-August at Yankee Stadium and includes a princely three Florida dates —Tampa (Oct. 12), Orlando (Oct. 13) and Miami (Oct. 14).

Jonas Brothers play the Amway Center on Friday, Oct. 13. Tickets go on sale starting at 10 a.m. Friday, May 12, through Ticketmaster.


Matthew Moyer

