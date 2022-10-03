ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

John Mellencamp announces two-night stand in Orlando next year

By on Mon, Oct 3, 2022 at 12:47 pm

John Mellencamp - Photo courtesy John Mellencamp/Facebook
Photo courtesy John Mellencamp/Facebook
John Mellencamp

Singer John Mellencamp (almost typed "Cougar" in there) is going to be a busy man in 2023. He's just announced a 76-date North American tour that includes a long weekend in Orlando this winter.

The “Live and In Person 2023 Tour” kicks off in early February and in short order will visit the Dr. Phillips Center for two nights at the ornate venue. The tour is notable in that the majority of shows are multiple-night stands in a city, allowing for a little bit more intimacy and proximity to Mellencamp.

Mellencamp reissues his hit 1980s album Scarecrow next month.

John Mellencamp rambles into the Walt Disney Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center on Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 18-19, 2023. Ticketing onsale info is currently TBA.

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw at Beth McKee's sold-out show at Winter Park's Blue Bamboo

Everything we saw at Beth McKee's and Her Funky Time Band's sold-out show at Winter Park's Blue Bamboo
Everything we saw at the only Florida show on My Chemical Romance's reunion tour

Everything we saw at the only Florida show on My Chemical Romance's reunion tour
Everything se saw at the Red Hot Chili Peppers' stadium show in Orlando

Everything we saw at the Red Hot Chili Peppers' stadium show in Orlando
Everything we saw at Pup's show at Orlando's Plaza Live last night

Everything we saw at Pup's show at Orlando's Plaza Live last night

