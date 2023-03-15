Joey Fatone and Ryan Cabrera throw a celebrity karaoke party at Gilt on Friday

Photo courtesy Joey Fatone/Facebook You might be able to do some karaoke with Joey Fatone this week

Join N*SYNCer and Fat One’s Hot Dogs CEO Fatone and Rubix Groove mainman turned solo artist (and Mr. Alexa Bliss) Ryan Cabrera for a night of karaoke at Gilt Nightclub.Doubling as a St. Patrick’s Day bash — because why not, ’tis the season — and with a live band in the house, the admission price naturally includes a chance to go toe-to-toe vocally with some combination of Cabrera and Fatone on a song. (Choose wisely. “Bye Bye Bye” can only bring the house down so many times.) And VIP admission nets you meet-and-greet bragging rights.