Joey Fatone and Ryan Cabrera throw a celebrity karaoke party at Gilt on Friday

By on Wed, Mar 15, 2023 at 4:00 am

You might be able to do some karaoke with Joey Fatone this week
Photo courtesy Joey Fatone/Facebook
You might be able to do some karaoke with Joey Fatone this week

Join N*SYNCer and Fat One’s Hot Dogs CEO Fatone and Rubix Groove mainman turned solo artist (and Mr. Alexa Bliss) Ryan Cabrera for a night of karaoke at Gilt Nightclub.

Doubling as a St. Patrick’s Day bash — because why not, ’tis the season — and with a live band in the house, the admission price naturally includes a chance to go toe-to-toe vocally with some combination of Cabrera and Fatone on a song. (Choose wisely. “Bye Bye Bye” can only bring the house down so many times.) And VIP admission nets you meet-and-greet bragging rights.

8 p.m., Friday, March 17, Gilt Nightclub, 740 Bennett Road, celebkaraoke.splashthat.com, $65-$185.

Event Details
Celeb Karaoke: Joey Fatone and Ryan Cabrera

Celeb Karaoke: Joey Fatone and Ryan Cabrera

Fri., March 17, 8 p.m.

Gilt Nightclub 740 Bennett Road, Orlando Audubon Park


Reina Nieves

Reina Nieves is Orlando Weekly's intern for the spring 2023 semester.
