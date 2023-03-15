Joey Fatone and Ryan Cabrera throw a celebrity karaoke party at Gilt on Friday

Join N*SYNCer and Fat One’s Hot Dogs CEO Fatone and Rubix Groove mainman turned solo artist (and Mr. Alexa Bliss) Ryan Cabrera for a night of karaoke at Gilt Nightclub.
Doubling as a St. Patrick’s Day bash — because why not, ’tis the season — and with a live band in the house, the admission price naturally includes a chance to go toe-to-toe vocally with some combination of Cabrera and Fatone on a song. (Choose wisely. “Bye Bye Bye” can only bring the house down so many times.) And VIP admission nets you meet-and-greet bragging rights.
8 p.m., Friday, March 17, Gilt Nightclub, 740 Bennett Road, celebkaraoke.splashthat.com, $65-$185.
Event Details
Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don't miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter