Jim Henson and David Bowie's 'Labyrinth' is coming in concert to Orlando this fall

May we say 'goblin mode' one last time?

By on Tue, Jun 25, 2024 at 3:48 pm

Jim Henson and David Bowie's 'Labyrinth' is coming in concert to Orlando this fall
Courtesy photo
A touring musical homage to the Jim Henson and David Bowie film collab Labyrinth is coming to Orlando this fall.

The 1986 madcap fantasy flick (think Muppets but Bowie chewing up scenery in a Blackie Lawless wig), starring  Bowie as Jareth the Goblin King and Jennifer Connelly will be screened while a live band plays along to all of the musical numbers, in sync with Bowie's vocal performances.

The screening tour begins in September in Morgantown, West Virginia [??] before culminating in some late October shows in Florida.

Labyrinth in Concert happens at the Plaza Live on Friday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m. Tickets are available through the Plaza Live.

Event Details
Jim Henson's "Labyrinth": In Concert

Jim Henson's "Labyrinth": In Concert

Fri., Oct. 25, 7 p.m.

The Plaza Live 425 N. Bumby Ave., Orlando Milk District

Buy Tickets Buy Tickets

Location Details

The Plaza Live

425 N. Bumby Ave., Orlando Milk District

407-228-1220

www.plazaliveorlando.org

The Plaza Live

Matthew Moyer

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

