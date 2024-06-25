Jim Henson and David Bowie's 'Labyrinth' is coming in concert to Orlando this fall

The 1986 madcap fantasy flick (think Muppets but Bowie chewing up scenery in a Blackie Lawless wig), starring Bowie as Jareth the Goblin King and Jennifer Connelly will be screened while a live band plays along to all of the musical numbers, in sync with Bowie's vocal performances.
The screening tour begins in September in Morgantown, West Virginia [??] before culminating in some late October shows in Florida.
Labyrinth in Concert happens at the Plaza Live on Friday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m. Tickets are available through the Plaza Live.
