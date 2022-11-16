Jessie Reyez heads into Orlando's House of Blues on her 'Yessie' Tour Thursday

click to enlarge Photo by John Jay Jessie Reyez

Jessie Reyez is the “Only One” we have on our minds and on repeat as we prepare for The Yessie Tour’s stop at House of Blues.Reyez’s newest album,, has undeniable R&B moves with a mix of hip-hop influences that will have you singing in both Spanish and English.The Colombian-Canadian singer-songwriter began writing songs in high school, inspired by a bout of teenage heartbreak, but fast-forward a few years later and she’s a pop force to be reckoned with: several million monthly listeners on Spotify, a Grammy nomination for her albumfeatures on Eminem tracks and a scorching “Tiny Desk” set for NPR.Becoming Yessified is inevitable.