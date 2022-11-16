ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Jessie Reyez heads into Orlando's House of Blues on her 'Yessie' Tour Thursday

By on Wed, Nov 16, 2022 at 1:00 am

click to enlarge Jessie Reyez - Photo by John Jay
Photo by John Jay
Jessie Reyez

Jessie Reyez is the “Only One” we have on our minds and on repeat as we prepare for The Yessie Tour’s stop at House of Blues.

Reyez’s newest album, Yessie, has undeniable R&B moves with a mix of hip-hop influences that will have you singing in both Spanish and English.

The Colombian-Canadian singer-songwriter began writing songs in high school, inspired by a bout of teenage heartbreak, but fast-forward a few years later and she’s a pop force to be reckoned with: several million monthly listeners on Spotify, a Grammy nomination for her album Being Human in Public, features on Eminem tracks and a scorching “Tiny Desk” set for NPR.

Becoming Yessified is inevitable.

8 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 17, House of Blues, Disney Springs, houseofblues.com, $35-$85.

Event Details
Jessie Reyez

Jessie Reyez

Thu., Nov. 17, 8 p.m.

House of Blues Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista Disney

Buy Tickets

$35-$85

