They emerged as a bold and experimental force in screamo in the late 1990s until they disbanded in 2001. Seventeen years later, they reunited to much scene buzz. Not content to bask retroactively in their legacy, they’ve since proven to have been renewed creatively, releasing two strong albums.
Their brand-new The Gray In Between LP is a stunning post-hardcore opus that could even be their finest hour yet.
But this will be a full night of exceptional music, with the expansive and atmospheric heaviness of Boston’s Elizabeth Colour Wheel and the progressive hardcore fury of St. Pete’s Horsewhip.
8 p.m. Friday, May 26, Will’s Pub, $15.
Event Details
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter