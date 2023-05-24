Jeromes Dream and Elizabeth Colour Wheel to liquefy brains at Will's Pub this week

Cult band is in the middle of a sonically fruitful second act

By on Wed, May 24, 2023 at 4:00 am

Jerome's Dream play Orlando this week
Photo courtesy Jermoe's Dream/Facebook
Jerome's Dream play Orlando this week
Like Death (the Detroit one, not the Orlando one) or Floor, Connecticut’s Jeromes Dream are one of those legendary underground bands whose cult following only mushroomed after their breakup.

They emerged as a bold and experimental force in screamo in the late 1990s until they disbanded in 2001. Seventeen years later, they reunited to much scene buzz. Not content to bask retroactively in their legacy, they’ve since proven to have been renewed creatively, releasing two strong albums.

Their brand-new The Gray In Between LP is a stunning post-hardcore opus that could even be their finest hour yet.

But this will be a full night of exceptional music, with the expansive and atmospheric heaviness of Boston’s Elizabeth Colour Wheel and the progressive hardcore fury of St. Pete’s Horsewhip.

8 p.m. Friday, May 26, Will’s Pub, $15.
Event Details
Jeromes Dream, Elizabeth Colour Wheel

Jeromes Dream, Elizabeth Colour Wheel

Fri., May 26, 8 p.m.

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets

$15
Location Details

Will's Pub

1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

44 events 653 articles
Will's Pub

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
May 24, 2023

