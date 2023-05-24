Photo courtesy Jermoe's Dream/Facebook Jerome's Dream play Orlando this week

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando

Like Death (the Detroit one, not the Orlando one) or Floor, Connecticut’s Jeromes Dream are one of those legendary underground bands whose cult following only mushroomed after their breakup.They emerged as a bold and experimental force in screamo in the late 1990s until they disbanded in 2001. Seventeen years later, they reunited to much scene buzz. Not content to bask retroactively in their legacy, they’ve since proven to have been renewed creatively, releasing two strong albums.Their brand-newLP is a stunning post-hardcore opus that could even be their finest hour yet.But this will be a full night of exceptional music, with the expansive and atmospheric heaviness of Boston’s Elizabeth Colour Wheel and the progressive hardcore fury of St. Pete’s Horsewhip.