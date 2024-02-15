Jennifer Lopez will kick off her summer tour right here in Orlando this summer

Lopez's "This Is Me … Now: the Tour" is a 34-city trek that kicks off in late June at the Kia Center. The tour — her first in five years — continues to Miami and that's it for Florida shows, so don't end up looking like Sad Ben Affleck meme by missing out on tickets.
The tour will promote Lopez's newest album This Is Me . . . Now: A Love Story, out later this week on Friday, Feb. 16.
Jennifer Lopez plays the Kia Center on Wednesday, June 26. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 23, through Ticketmaster.
