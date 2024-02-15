Jennifer Lopez will kick off her summer tour right here in Orlando this summer

Orlando gets first dibs on seeing JLo's newest stage show

By on Thu, Feb 15, 2024 at 1:20 pm

Jennifer Lopez plays Orlando this summer
Courtesy photo
Jennifer Lopez plays Orlando this summer
Jennifer Lopez has announced dates for a massive summer tour, and the first show is right here in Orlando.

Lopez's "This Is Me … Now: the Tour" is a 34-city trek that kicks off in late June at the Kia Center. The tour — her first in five years — continues to Miami and that's it for Florida shows, so don't end up looking like Sad Ben Affleck meme by missing out on tickets.

The tour will promote Lopez's newest album This Is Me . . . Now: A Love Story, out later this week on Friday, Feb. 16.

Jennifer Lopez plays the Kia Center on Wednesday, June 26. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 23, through Ticketmaster.

Location Details

Kia Center

400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

800-745-3000

kiacenter.com


