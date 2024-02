Jennifer Lopez will kick off her summer tour right here in Orlando this summer

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Jennifer Lopez plays Orlando this summer

Location Details Kia Center 400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown 800-745-3000 kiacenter.com

Jennifer Lopez has announced dates for a massive summer tour, and the first show is right here in Orlando.Lopez's "This Is Me … Now: the Tour" is a 34-city trek that kicks off in late June at the Kia Center. The tour — her first in five years — continues to Miami andfor Florida shows, so don't end up looking like Sad Ben Affleck meme by missing out on tickets.The tour will promote Lopez's newest album, out later this week on Friday, Feb. 16.Jennifer Lopez plays the Kia Center on Wednesday, June 26. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 23, through Ticketmaster.