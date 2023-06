click to enlarge Courtesy photo JChris to celebrate queer Latine artists at Timucua's 'Noche De Orgullo'

Making Pride month tuneful this week is queer “urban Latin artist” JChris, who will present a night of song at the gorgeous Timucua Arts Foundation house, dedicated to the artistry of queer Latine artists.JChris, singing in Spanish and Portuguese, will interpret standards and newer pop tracks by everyone from Ricky Martin to Anitta, and Juan Gabriel to Pabllo Vittar. JChris will also bring up a few local queer, Latine musicians and performers to the stage as part of the evening. Don’t sleep.