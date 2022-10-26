ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Japanese duo Melt-Banana headline a night of musical freakouts at Orlando's Abbey

By on Wed, Oct 26, 2022 at 1:30 am

click to enlarge Melt Banana
Melt Banana

This loaded bill is for all you beautiful freaks out there.

First, there’s never been one instance in all of Melt-Banana’s many Orlando appearances where the legendary Japanese noise rockers have been anything less than pure explosion on stage. The nervy art punk of Baltimore’s Ed Schrader’s Music Beat is also a live thrill.

Just as notably, though, these touring acts will be paired with young, homegrown blazers from the most exciting depths of Central Florida’s experimental scene. Bacon Grease makes improvised dark dance music for weirdos and Storage Music Unit are an extreme free-jazz supergroup featuring members of credentialed acts like Bongus, Clang! and Aaron’s Home.

This show will be both insane and insanely good.

Event Details
Melt Banana, Ed Schrader's Music Beat, Bacon Grease, Storage Unit Music

Melt Banana, Ed Schrader's Music Beat, Bacon Grease, Storage Unit Music

Thu., Oct. 27, 7 p.m.

The Abbey 100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando South Eola

Buy Tickets

$22

