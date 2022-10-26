Japanese duo Melt-Banana headline a night of musical freakouts at Orlando's Abbey

click to enlarge Melt Banana

This loaded bill is for all you beautiful freaks out there.First, there’s never been one instance in all of Melt-Banana’s many Orlando appearances where the legendary Japanese noise rockers have been anything less than pure explosion on stage. The nervy art punk of Baltimore’s Ed Schrader’s Music Beat is also a live thrill.Just as notably, though, these touring acts will be paired with young, homegrown blazers from the most exciting depths of Central Florida’s experimental scene. Bacon Grease makes improvised dark dance music for weirdos and Storage Music Unit are an extreme free-jazz supergroup featuring members of credentialed acts like Bongus, Clang! and Aaron’s Home.This show will be both insane and insanely good.