Japanese band Babymetal to kick off U.S. tour in Orlando in November

Intimate club date for this heavy trio

By on Tue, Jun 4, 2024 at 5:38 pm

click to enlarge Babymetal live at the Orlando Amphitheater - Photo by Jacquelin Goldberg
Photo by Jacquelin Goldberg
Babymetal live at the Orlando Amphitheater
Japanese pop-metal group Babymetal are coming back to Orlando later this year — and this time they're headlining.

The visually dynamic band were last seen at Orlando Amphitheater opening up for Dethklok, but this time around they're the main attraction on a 15-date tour that kicks off here in Orlando in November. The band is now officially a trio with Su-Metal and Moametal flanked by new member Momometal.

Babymetal play the Hard Rock Live on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 7, through Live Nation.

Location Details

Hard Rock Live

6050 Universal Blvd., Orlando I-Drive/Universal

407-351-5483

hardrock.com/orlando


Slideshow

Everything we saw at the Dethklok and Babymetal show at the Orlando Amphitheater

A Dr. Rockzo fan at the Orlando Amphitheater
Jason Richardson live at the Orlando Amphitheater Jason Richardson/Babymetal/Dethklok at the Orlando Amphitheater Everything we saw at the Dethklok and Babymetal show at the Orlando Amphitheater Everything we saw at the Dethklok and Babymetal show at the Orlando Amphitheater Everything we saw at the Dethklok and Babymetal show at the Orlando Amphitheater Jason Richardson live at the Orlando Amphitheater
Click to View 52 slides

Matthew Moyer

