Japanese band Babymetal to kick off U.S. tour in Orlando in November

The visually dynamic band were last seen at Orlando Amphitheater opening up for Dethklok, but this time around they're the main attraction on a 15-date tour that kicks off here in Orlando in November. The band is now officially a trio with Su-Metal and Moametal flanked by new member Momometal.
Babymetal play the Hard Rock Live on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 7, through Live Nation.
