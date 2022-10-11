ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit kick off early 2023 tour here in Orlando

By on Tue, Oct 11, 2022 at 11:02 am

click to enlarge Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit come to Orlando early next year - Courtesy Photo
Courtesy Photo
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit come to Orlando early next year

Americana armada Jason and the 400 Unit are ringing in 2023 with a U.S. tour, and it's kicking off right here in Orlando.

Isbell and the gang start their year with a 12-date tour in January and February, and the first day of this tour is at Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center. Isbell then heads on to Clearwater, Hollywood and Fort Myers before barnstorming all over the country.  Peter One, half of folk duo Jess Sah Bi & Peter One, will be touring support for Isbell on all these dates

Isbell and the 400 Unit most recent album was Georgia Blue, a record of cover songs from Georgia artists like  R.E.M. and Otis Redding with a portion of the proceeds from album sales going to Black Voters Matter, Fair Fight, Georgia STAND-UP and Black Lives Matter.

Jaosn Isbell and the 400 Unit play the Walt Disney Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center on Jan. 19, 2023. Tickets are on sale now through the Dr. Phillips Center.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

More
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw when Lucy Dacus played Orlando's Beacham

Everything we saw when Lucy Dacus played Orlando's Beacham
Coin

Everything we saw when Coin played Orlando's Hard Rock Live
Ben Platt and Aly + AJ

Ben Platt and Aly + AJ put on a pop masterclass at Orlando's Amway Center
Everything we saw at Beth McKee's sold-out show at Winter Park's Blue Bamboo

Everything we saw at Beth McKee's and Her Funky Time Band's sold-out show at Winter Park's Blue Bamboo

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw when Lucy Dacus played Orlando's Beacham

Everything we saw when Lucy Dacus played Orlando's Beacham
Coin

Everything we saw when Coin played Orlando's Hard Rock Live
Ben Platt and Aly + AJ

Ben Platt and Aly + AJ put on a pop masterclass at Orlando's Amway Center
Everything we saw at Beth McKee's sold-out show at Winter Park's Blue Bamboo

Everything we saw at Beth McKee's and Her Funky Time Band's sold-out show at Winter Park's Blue Bamboo

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw when Lucy Dacus played Orlando's Beacham

Everything we saw when Lucy Dacus played Orlando's Beacham
Coin

Everything we saw when Coin played Orlando's Hard Rock Live
Ben Platt and Aly + AJ

Ben Platt and Aly + AJ put on a pop masterclass at Orlando's Amway Center
Everything we saw at Beth McKee's sold-out show at Winter Park's Blue Bamboo

Everything we saw at Beth McKee's and Her Funky Time Band's sold-out show at Winter Park's Blue Bamboo

Trending

Melvins stomp among us again at Orlando's Social next week

By Matthew Moyer

Melvins play the Social on Tuesday

Blue Bamboo Center and Swamp Sistas team for a tuneful Orlando fundraiser for hurricane relief

By Matthew Moyer

Beth McKee and Her Funky Time Band

The Orlando edition of Smoker's Club Fest brings headliners Lil Uzi Vert and Don Toliver to town

By Matthew Moyer

Lil Uzi Vert comes to Orlnado as part of the Smoker's Club Festival

Isley Brothers set to romance Central Florida at this weekend's Heart and Soul Music Festival

By Matthew Moyer

Isley Brothers come to Central Florida

Also in Music

Orlando grinders C0mputer unleash powerful new music and visuals, ending a prolonged silence

By Bao Le-Huu

C0mputer

The War on Drugs bring a bold new album and an ever-evolving live sound to Orlando Tuesday

By Alan Sculley

The War on Drugs play Hard Rock Live Tuesday night

Orlando band Expert Timing release bold new album 'Stargazing'

By Bao Le-Huu

Expert Timing

Orlando's Someday River team with the Dropout for dreamy new single 'Light Again'

By Bao Le-Huu

Someday River
More

Digital Issue

October 5, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us