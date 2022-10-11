Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit kick off early 2023 tour here in Orlando

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit come to Orlando early next year
Americana armada Jason and the 400 Unit are ringing in 2023 with a U.S. tour, and it's kicking off right here in Orlando.
Isbell and the gang start their year with a 12-date tour in January and February, and the first day of this tour is at Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center. Isbell then heads on to Clearwater, Hollywood and Fort Myers before barnstorming all over the country. Peter One, half of folk duo Jess Sah Bi & Peter One, will be touring support for Isbell on all these dates
Isbell and the 400 Unit most recent album was Georgia Blue,
a record of cover songs from Georgia artists like R.E.M. and Otis Redding with a portion of the proceeds from album sales going to Black Voters Matter, Fair Fight, Georgia STAND-UP and Black Lives Matter.
Jaosn Isbell and the 400 Unit play the Walt Disney Theater
at the Dr. Phillips Center on Jan. 19, 2023. Tickets
are on sale now through the Dr. Phillips Center.
