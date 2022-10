Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit kick off early 2023 tour here in Orlando

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit come to Orlando early next year

Americana armada Jason and the 400 Unit are ringing in 2023 with a U.S. tour, and it's kicking off right here in Orlando.Isbell and the gang start their year with a 12-date tour in January and February, and the first day of this tour is at Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center. Isbell then heads on to Clearwater, Hollywood and Fort Myers before barnstorming all over the country. Peter One, half of folk duo Jess Sah Bi & Peter One, will be touring support for Isbell on all these datesIsbell and the 400 Unit most recent album wasa record of cover songs from Georgia artists like R.E.M. and Otis Redding with a portion of the proceeds from album sales going to Black Voters Matter, Fair Fight, Georgia STAND-UP and Black Lives Matter. Jaosn Isbell and the 400 Unit play the Walt Disney Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center on Jan. 19, 2023. Tickets are on sale now through the Dr. Phillips Center.