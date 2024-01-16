Janet Jackson has a date with Orlando this summer

Orlando will be part of the Rhythm Nation

By on Tue, Jan 16, 2024 at 2:49 pm

click to enlarge Janet Jackson returns to Orlando this summer - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Janet Jackson returns to Orlando this summer
Janet Jackson (Miss Jackson, if you're … you know the drill) is heading out on tour later this year, and she has a date with Orlando.

Jackson this week announced a mammoth 35-date North American jaunt with touring opener Nelly. The tour includes Florida shows in Tampa (July 16), West Palm Beach (July 18) and then Orlando — before heading back up to Georgia.

The tour is a sequel to last year's “Together Again Tour,” a 2023 run of 36 shows that became the best-selling tour of Jackson’s musical career.

Janet Jackson and Nelly play the Kia Center on Saturday, July 20. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 19, through Ticketmaster.

Location Details

Kia Center

400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

800-745-3000

83 events 304 articles

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

