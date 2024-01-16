Janet Jackson has a date with Orlando this summer

Jackson this week announced a mammoth 35-date North American jaunt with touring opener Nelly. The tour includes Florida shows in Tampa (July 16), West Palm Beach (July 18) and then Orlando — before heading back up to Georgia.
The tour is a sequel to last year's “Together Again Tour,” a 2023 run of 36 shows that became the best-selling tour of Jackson’s musical career.
Janet Jackson and Nelly play the Kia Center on Saturday, July 20. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 19, through Ticketmaster.
