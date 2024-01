Janet Jackson has a date with Orlando this summer

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Janet Jackson returns to Orlando this summer

Kia Center 400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

Janet Jackson (Miss Jackson, if you're … you know the drill) is heading out on tour later this year, and she has a date with Orlando.Jackson this week announced a mammoth 35-date North American jaunt with touring opener Nelly. The tour includes Florida shows in Tampa (July 16), West Palm Beach (July 18) and then Orlando — before heading back up to Georgia.The tour is a sequel to last year's “Together Again Tour,” a 2023 run of 36 shows that became the best-selling tour of Jackson’s musical career.Janet Jackson and Nelly play the Kia Center on Saturday, July 20. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 19, through Ticketmaster