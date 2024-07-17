Janet Jackson and Orlando will be 'Together Again' at the Kia Center this week

With Florida stops in Tampa, West Palm and Orlando, Miss Jackson is bringing several decades’ worth of R&B crossover hits to the Sunshine State. The 10th child of the famed Jackson family, she has been releasing music since the 1980s and has sold more than 100 million records around the world. You know the hits and she’s playing them: “That’s the Way Love Goes,” “Together Again,” “All for You” and more.
Brush up on your Janetology with 2022’s Janet Jackson, a documentary series about her life and musical career. Opening for Jackson is singer and rapper Nelly, who, with more than 21 million albums sold in the nation and six Top 10 albums, is sure to make the stage hot. (Y’know, as in his 2003 Grammy-winning hit “Hot in Here.”) Come bring some swing to the Kia Center.
7 p.m. Saturday, July 20, Kia Center, $45- $495.
