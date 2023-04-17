Nominate your local favorites for 2023 BEST OF ORLANDO®

Janet Jackson and Ludacris are coming to the Amway Center on Wednesday

By on Mon, Apr 17, 2023 at 5:48 pm

click to enlarge Janet Jackson comes to Orlando's Amway Center on Wednesday - Photo by Solaiman Fazel
Photo by Solaiman Fazel
Janet Jackson comes to Orlando's Amway Center on Wednesday

Janet Jackson — Miss Jackson if you’re nasty — is kicking off her Together Again comeback North American tour this week in Florida, and Orlando gets bragging rights as the second stop on the tour.

Together Again is Jackson’s return to the road after four years of absence, and will mark three frankly gigantic milestones in her career: her own 50th anniversary in music and performance; the 25th anniversary of the sultry The Velvet Rope album; and the 20th anniversary of her eponymous Janet album. So expect hits, and plenty of them.

Will you lose your mind hearing the industrial snare in “Rhythm Nation”? It would be irresponsible not to. Opening is the one and only Ludacris (chosen by Jackson simply because she thought it would be “fun” — respect), on the off chance that you needed any more incentive to get to the gig.

8 p.m., Wednesday, April 19, Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., amwaycenter.com, $35-$495.

Janet Jackson, Ludacris

Janet Jackson, Ludacris

Wed., April 19, 8 p.m.

Amway Center 400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

$35-$495

