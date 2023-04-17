click to enlarge Photo by Solaiman Fazel Janet Jackson comes to Orlando's Amway Center on Wednesday

Janet Jackson — Miss Jackson if you’re nasty — is kicking off her Together Again comeback North American tour this week in Florida, and Orlando gets bragging rights as the second stop on the tour.Together Again is Jackson’s return to the road after four years of absence, and will mark three frankly gigantic milestones in her career: her own 50th anniversary in music and performance; the 25th anniversary of the sultryalbum; and the 20th anniversary of her eponymousalbum. So expect hits, and plenty of them.Will you lose your mind hearing the industrial snare in “Rhythm Nation”? It would be irresponsible not to. Opening is the one and only Ludacris (chosen by Jackson simply because she thought it would be “fun” — respect), on the off chance that you needed any more incentive to get to the gig.