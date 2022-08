Jakob Dylan to bring his Wallflowers to Orlando in October

Photo courtesy the Wallflowers/Facebook The Wallflowers

One of rock music's most famous scions, Jakob Dylan, is bringing his Wallflowers back to Orlando this fall.Originally assembled by Dylan in 1989, the Wallflowers have been Dylan's go-to creative outlet all the decades hence. The Wallflowers are going to be out on the road most of August, September and October, airing songs from last year'salbum.The Wallflowers play the Plaza Live on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available now through AXS