Jakob Dylan to bring his Wallflowers to Orlando in October

Photo courtesy the Wallflowers/Facebook
The Wallflowers
One of rock music's most famous scions, Jakob Dylan, is bringing his Wallflowers
back to Orlando this fall.
Originally assembled by Dylan in 1989, the Wallflowers have been Dylan's go-to creative outlet all the decades hence. The Wallflowers are going to be out on the road most of August, September and October, airing songs from last year's Exit Wounds
album.
The Wallflowers play the Plaza Live on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available now through AXS
.
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.