VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Jack White adds Orlando stop to Supply Chain Issues Tour

By on Tue, Jun 21, 2022 at 10:32 am


Jack White is coming to Orlando as part of a newly added leg of his Supply Chain Issues world tour.

White will have plenty of new material to show off during his Orlando stop. The Third Man head and former White Stripes frontman is currently rolling out his second album of 2022. Expect a wide range of hits as well as tracks from April's Fear of Dawn and the upcoming Entering Heaven Alive.

For a taste of the latter, check out the single "If I Die Tomorrow" up top.

Related
Mxmtoon plays the Beacham Tuesday, May 31

Can't-miss festivals and concerts coming through Orlando this summer: Summer Guide 2022

White's Orlando stop comes in the midst of a rare full-Florida leg. In addition to the Sept. 21 stop at the Hard Rock Live, White plans to play shows at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre and Miami's James L. Knight Center. All Florida shows will be supported by Cat Power. Tickets for the Florida shows go on sale on Friday, June 24.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw at the Def Leppard, Poison, Mötley Crüe and Joan Jett stadium gig in Orlando

Everything we saw at the Def Leppard, Poison, Mötley Crüe and Joan Jett stadium gig in Orlando
Everything we saw at New Found Glory's sold-out show at Orlando's House of Blues

Everything we saw at New Found Glory's sold-out show at Orlando's House of Blues
Everyone and everything we saw at the Vibra Urbana Festival in Orlando

Everyone and everything we saw at the Vibra Urbana festival in Orlando
Robert Callender showed Orlando 'The Way'

Robert Callender showed Orlando 'The Way' during unique shows at Timucua

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw at the Def Leppard, Poison, Mötley Crüe and Joan Jett stadium gig in Orlando

Everything we saw at the Def Leppard, Poison, Mötley Crüe and Joan Jett stadium gig in Orlando
Everything we saw at New Found Glory's sold-out show at Orlando's House of Blues

Everything we saw at New Found Glory's sold-out show at Orlando's House of Blues
Everyone and everything we saw at the Vibra Urbana Festival in Orlando

Everyone and everything we saw at the Vibra Urbana festival in Orlando
Robert Callender showed Orlando 'The Way'

Robert Callender showed Orlando 'The Way' during unique shows at Timucua

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw at the Def Leppard, Poison, Mötley Crüe and Joan Jett stadium gig in Orlando

Everything we saw at the Def Leppard, Poison, Mötley Crüe and Joan Jett stadium gig in Orlando
Everything we saw at New Found Glory's sold-out show at Orlando's House of Blues

Everything we saw at New Found Glory's sold-out show at Orlando's House of Blues
Everyone and everything we saw at the Vibra Urbana Festival in Orlando

Everyone and everything we saw at the Vibra Urbana festival in Orlando
Robert Callender showed Orlando 'The Way'

Robert Callender showed Orlando 'The Way' during unique shows at Timucua

Trending

Wu-Tang Clan's GZA headed to Orlando to perform 'Liquid Swords' in July

By Matthew Moyer

Wu-Tang Clan's GZA headed to Orlando to perform 'Liquid Swords' in July

Mötley Crüe bring their glammy spectacle to Orlando this weekend

By Steve Schneider

Mötley Crüe bring their glammy spectacle to Orlando this weekend

Tanner Jones brings Couplet project home to Orlando for show with Into It. Over It.

By Ida V. Eskamani

Tanner Jones brings Couplet project home to Orlando for show with Into It. Over It.

Maxwell to make Orlando's summer a lil' hotter with Amway show in August

By Matthew Moyer

Maxwell to make Orlando's summer a lil' hotter with Amway show in August

Also in Music

Orlando songbird Beth McKee and her band return with a honed and cohesive slice of Southern style

By Bao Le-Huu

The Beth McKee Band

F.I.R.S.T. Institute Announces Partnership with 48 Hour Film Project Orlando SPONSORED CONTENT

By F.I.R.S.T. Institute Sponsored

F.I.R.S.T. Institute Announces Partnership with 48 Hour Film Project Orlando

Rising reggaeton star Blessd talks inspirations, his rise to fame and iconic single 'Medallo'

By Maitane Orue

Rising reggaeton star Blessd talks inspirations, his rise to fame and iconic single 'Medallo'

The cold-blooded murder of Christina Grimmie was Orlando's most tragic and shocking crime ... for about 26 hours

By Shelton Hull

Christina Grimmie in April 2016
More

Digital Issue

June 15, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us