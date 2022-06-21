Jack White adds Orlando stop to Supply Chain Issues Tour



Jack White is coming to Orlando as part of a newly added leg of his Supply Chain Issues world tour.

White will have plenty of new material to show off during his Orlando stop. The Third Man head and former White Stripes frontman is currently rolling out his second album of 2022. Expect a wide range of hits as well as tracks from April's Fear of Dawn and the upcoming Entering Heaven Alive.



For a taste of the latter, check out the single "If I Die Tomorrow" up top.





White's Orlando stop comes in the midst of a rare full-Florida leg. In addition to the Sept. 21 stop at the Hard Rock Live, White plans to play shows at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre and Miami's James L. Knight Center. All Florida shows will be supported by Cat Power. Tickets for the Florida shows go on sale on Friday, June 24.